Apple releases iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4

Apple has released iOS 17.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.4 for the iPad, these updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad and also a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

One of the major changes to the iPhone and iPad is only available in Europe, there is now access to alternative app stores in Europe and also alternative browsers with alternative browser engines, plus alternative payment options and more.

Here is the part of the release notes for Europe with details of the changes:

Residents of the European Union will now have new options to:

– Install apps from alternative app marketplaces

– Install web browser with alternative browser engines

– Manage your default web browser the first time you open Safari

– Use alternative payment options for apps in the App Store with the external purchases badge

– Some options require developer support

Here are the full release notes which were released outside of Europe:

Emoji

– New mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and shaking heads emoji are now available in the emoji keyboard

– 18 people and body emoji add the option to face them in either direction

Apple Podcasts

– Transcripts let you follow an episode with text that highlights in sync with the audio in English, Spanish, French and German

– Episode text can be read in full, searched for a word or phrase, tapped to play from a specific point and used with accessibility features such as Text Size, Increase Contrast, and VoiceOver

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Music recognition lets you add songs you have identified to your Apple Music Playlists and Library, as well as Apple Music Classical

– Siri has a new option to announce messages you receive in any supported language

– Stolen Device Protection supports the option for increased security in all locations

– Battery Health in Settings shows battery cycle count, manufacture date, and first use on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models

– Call Identification displays Apple-verified business name, logo, and department name when available

– Business updates in Messages for Business provide trusted information for order status, flight notifications, fraud alerts or other transactions you opt into

– Apple Cash virtual card numbers enable you to pay with Apple Cash at merchants that don’t yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill

– Fixes an issue where contact pictures are blank in Find My

– Fixes an issue for Dual SIM users where the phone number changes from primary to secondary and is visible to a group they have messaged

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates are now available to download, you can install the update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software update.

