Apple Music Classical app unveiled (Video)

Apple has unveiled a new Apple Music app called Apple Music Classical, which is part of the overall Apple Music subscription, the app will launch later this month.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new Apple Music Classical app on the iPhone and some of its features.

Here are some of the details about the app from Apple.:

Apple Music Classical also makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with the genre thanks to hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features.

The Ultimate Classical Experience

• Get unlimited access to the world’s largest classical music catalog (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.

• Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

• Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

• Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what and who you are playing.

• Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

• Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

In order to use the app you will need an Apple Music subscription plan. You can find out more details about the Apple Music Classical app over at Apple. The app is available to pre-order and it will be available later this month.

