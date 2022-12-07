Apple Music Sing coming to Apple Music this month

Apple has announced a new feature for its Apple Music streaming called Apple Music Sing, which is basically a new sing-along feature for Apple Music.

There will be a range of features in the new Apple Music feature, you can see more details below on what is involved with this new feature.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favourite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.” Here are some of the features: Adjustable vocals: Users now have control over a song’s vocal levels. They can decide whether to sing with the original artist vocals, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalogue. Real-time lyrics: Users can sing along to their favourite songs with animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the vocals. Background vocals: Vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow. Duet view: Multiple vocalists show on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.

You can find out more information about the new Apple Music feature over ay Apple’s website at the link below. Apple has said that this new feature is coming to their Apple Music platform later this month.

