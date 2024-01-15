How to Change Your iPhone Home Screen Animation (Video)

If you are an iPhone user who’s been longing for a touch of customization on your device, particularly on the home screen, you will be pleased to know that iOS 17 brings a refreshing change. Gone are the days of the same old animations. This video below from iReviews will guide you through the simple yet transformative process of altering your iPhone’s home screen animation, offering a breath of fresh air to your user experience.

1. A Fresh Approach to Home Screen Animation in iOS 17

First things first, let’s talk about the introduction of new animation options in iOS 17. Historically, iPhone animations have remained consistent, providing a uniform experience. However, with the latest update, users have the opportunity to bring a personal touch to their devices. Whether you crave a different look or faster transitions, iOS 17 accommodates your preferences.

2. Systemwide Animation Modifications

Interested in a comprehensive change? Here’s how you can modify animations across your entire iOS system. It starts with a simple journey into your settings. Navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Motion. Here, you’ll find the option ‘Reduce Motion’, which, when enabled, reveals ‘Prefer Crossfade Transitions’. This setting swaps your standard animations for a smoother, crossfade style. Not only is this visually appealing, but it also enhances the performance on older iPhone models.

3. Tailoring Animations for Specific Apps or Home Screen

If you prefer a more targeted approach, iOS 17 allows for per-app animation customization. This feature is particularly useful for those who wish to maintain the default animations for certain applications while experimenting with new styles on others, like the home screen. To do this, venture back to Accessibility settings and scroll to ‘Per App Settings’. Here, you can add the home screen and library, enabling ‘Reduce Motion’ and ‘Prefer Crossfade Transition’ specifically for these areas. This results in a unique, personalized feel to your home screen and library.

4. Reversing Your Animation Choices

Change your mind? No problem. Reverting to the original animation style is as easy as swiping to delete the home screen from the ‘Per App Settings’ section. This flexibility ensures that you can experiment with different looks without any permanent commitment.

As you navigate through these settings, remember that your iPhone is a personal device, and its appearance should reflect your style and preferences. With these new options in iOS 17, customizing your phone is not only possible but also simple and fun.

You are now equipped with the knowledge to refresh your iPhone’s appearance with new animations. Whether you choose a systemwide change or a more specific adjustment, these steps will help you achieve a more personalized and efficient user experience. Remember, this is just one of the many features iOS 17 offers to enhance your iPhone usage.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



