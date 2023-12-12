Zyxel WBE660S WiFi 7 Access Point with 10GbE and cloud networking

Zyxel Networks has this week launched its first WiFi 7 access point, the WBE660S WiFi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point. The WBE660S access point is a next-generation WiFi device that features a triple radio BE22000 architecture. This advanced architecture, coupled with a 320 MHz channel, enables the device to deliver speeds that are up to five times faster than those offered by WiFi 6/6E solutions. This means that users can expect seamless connectivity and high-speed data transfer like never before says Zyxel.

One of the key features of the WBE660S is its support for all three frequency bands, namely 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. This compatibility allows the device to provide impressive speeds of up to 22 Gbps. Moreover, the inclusion of a 1x 10GbE uplink port ensures WiFi 7 speeds and true 10GbE super broadband, further enhancing the overall user experience.

WBE660S WiFi 7 BE22000

The WBE660S uses Smart Antenna Technology to optimize WiFi performance and minimize interference. This technology is designed to mitigate the interference from adjacent WiFi channels and 4G/5G mobile networks, ensuring a stable and reliable WiFi connection. When it comes to management, the WBE660S offers flexibility. Users can easily switch between standalone, on-premises controller, or the Nebula Control Center modes at no additional cost. This adaptability allows businesses to choose the mode that best fits their needs and operational style.

The WBE660S also includes robust security and troubleshooting features. Zyxel’s WiFi Aid is incorporated for troubleshooting network access issues, while Connect & Protect Plus enhances security against breaches at the access point. These features ensure that the network remains secure and any issues are quickly resolved, minimizing downtime and maintaining productivity.

Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point

In line with the global drive towards more eco-friendly solutions, the WBE660S can be powered using a USB Type-C, providing a more sustainable power option. This allows businesses to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying high-speed connectivity. The WBE660S WiFi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point is available now for $799.99. This price includes a limited lifetime warranty, offering peace of mind to businesses investing in this advanced networking solution.

The launch of the WBE660S WiFi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point by Zyxel Networks marks a significant step forward in the realm of wireless connectivity. With its high-speed capabilities, smart antenna technology, flexible management, robust security features, and eco-friendly power option, it is set to become a game-changer for MSPs and SMBs.



