How to use iPhone wireless charging

In the realm of technology over the past several years, an evolution in iPhone models has been evident, most notably through the introduction of the highly convenient wireless charging feature. This innovative technology represents a significant shift in the way we power our devices. The traditional reliance on lightning cables is fast becoming a thing of the past. The wireless charging capability now embedded in most new iPhones affords users an effortless, streamlined way to keep their devices powered up, eliminating the need for physical connections to power sources.

Below, you’ll discover an all-inclusive list of various iPhone models that boast Apple’s state-of-the-art wireless charging functionality. Each model represents a step forward in Apple’s commitment to delivering user-centric, forward-thinking design and technology.

The intention of this guide goes beyond simply listing iPhone models with wireless charging. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge and confidence to utilize this feature to its fullest potential. We delve into the mechanics of the wireless charging feature, providing clear, detailed instructions to ensure you’re using this innovative function effectively.

Moreover, we understand that optimizing your iPhone’s charging performance can be a game-changer in terms of device longevity and user experience. To that end, this guide is also packed with tips, strategies, and best practices designed to help you make the most out of the wireless charging feature. Whether you’re looking to extend battery life, speed up charging times, or just make your daily device interactions more efficient, this guide is your ultimate resource for maximizing the benefits of your iPhone’s wireless charging capability.

How do I charge my iPhone wirelessly?

In order to charge your iPhone without any wires, you will need a compatible wireless charger, there are many different models of these available on the market today. You will also need an iPhone that supports this method of charging.

The first thing you need to do is connect your wireless charger to a power source, some of the wireless chargers available will come with a power adapter. Some of them don’t so will need a compatible charger, normally a USB charger.

Once you have connected your wireless charger to the power source, you can then place your iPhone on top of the charger. If your device starts charging you will hear the charging sound and also see on the handset display that it is charging. There will be a lighting indicator in the status bar on the battery which confirms that the device is charging.

If you are using wireless charging on your smartphone, it may be a good idea to set up the Optimised Battery Charging feature on your handset. This can easily be done by going to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and then selecting Optimised Charging. This will ensure that you get the best battery life from your iPhone.

Which iPhones support wireless charging?

The wireless charging feature is supported on a wide range of Apple smartphones. This includes the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and XS Max, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. The iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 12, 12 Mini, and 12 Pro models, plus all of the iPhone 13 models.

As you can see there is a wide range of Apple iPhones that support wireless charging, there are many different wireless chargers available on the market to choose from. Apple’s iPhone support Qi wireless charging, so make sure that you purchase a compatible wireless charger to help you get the most out of charging your device.

You can find out more details about using this charging feature on your iPhone over at Apple’s website. We hope you find this guide helpful, if you have any questions or tips, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Nubelson Fernandes



