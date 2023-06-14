Netgear Nighthawk M6 unlocked 5G WiFi 6 hotspot launched in the UK

Netgear has announced that it has launched its new Netgear Nighthawk M6 unlocked 5G WiFi 6 hotspot in the UK and the device comes with a maximum combined WiFi speed of up to 3.6Gbps

The new Netgear Nighthawk M6 comes with around a 20% speed improvement over the previous model the M5 which had speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and it comes with a wide range of features.

The Nighthawk M6 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SDX62 Mobile Platform and delivers premium performance with groundbreaking speeds. Dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz AX3600 WiFi 6 is ideal for all mobile connectivity needs from fast file transfer to high-end video streaming on up to 32 connected devices. A powerful 5040mAh battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge, providing power throughout the day and night.

At home or the office, M6 can be used for both primary or backup internet access, especially in rural areas where reliable and fast wired Internet access is not available. When on the road, the M6 provides the most secure, private WiFi connections for laptops, tablets and phones in airports, hotels, trains and other places offering public WiFi. When users want to conserve 5G data usage or in areas where only public WiFi but no cellular signal is available, the M6 offloading feature enables tethering to local public WiFi for internet connectivity while eliminating the need to manually connect each device to the local public WiFi.

“We really listened to our customers to determine how they are using these devices and set out to provide a superior WiFi experience whether they need portable and secure access on the road, powerful, reliable internet at home or both,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “We are leveraging our more than 25 years

You can find out more details about the new Netgear Nighthawk M6 5G hotspot over at Netgear at the link below, the device is now available to buy from Netgear for £759.99, more details at the link below.

Source Netgear



