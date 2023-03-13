Cherry KW 9200 Mini keyboard can be used wirelessly or wired

If you are in the market for a new mini keyboard you might be interested in a new product from Cherry in the form of the KW 9200 Mini. Featuring 4 transmission channels: two Bluetooth 5.0 low energy channels, one 2.4 GHz wireless channel and one wired channel, extra-small nano receiver for wireless operation, removable USB-A to USB-C cable for data transfer and charging the lithium battery, AES-128 encryption in Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz mode.

Other features of the wired and wireless keyboard include a carry case made of recycled plastic, precise CHERRY SX scissor mechanism for an ideal operating feeling, status LEDs show low battery and charging status, status LEDs integrated directly in the CAPS LOCK, NUM and FN keys, Easy access to special functions via FN key, Color LEDs indicate selected connection, durable key labels, solid metal plate in keyboard, stable fold-out feet for height adjustment, slim extra-compact dimensions – ideal for out and about and Aesthetic statement with red keys and minimalist design says Cherry in its press release.

Cherry KW 9200 Mini keyboard

“With the KW 9200 MINI, CHERRY is introducing a top-class product that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of technical features, quality and design. The extra-slim keyboard in compact format is perfectly suited for various areas of application and a lifestyle on the move. If you want a compact keyboard that’s as comfortable to use as a full size one, the KW 9200 MINI is the ideal choice. With four different transmission channels, the wireless multi-device keyboard is ready for flexible work in any application environment – whether private or professional. The KW 9200 MINI fits into any bag, no matter how small, when being taken from one place to another. At the same time, this little gem comes with a protective carrying case made of recycled plastic.”

“There are virtually no limits when it comes to connecting the KW 9200 MINI to an end device. Thanks to its multi-device capability, the keyboard can be connected to up to four different end devices simultaneously via different channels. Using the F1-F4 keys, you can easily switch between the connection modes and control the desired device. Two channels are available in Bluetooth mode. Whether with a desktop PC, laptop or tablet – the KW 9200 MINI works with practically any device that supports Bluetooth. For example, you can operate your laptop via the first Bluetooth channel and in a matter of seconds switch to your tablet on the second Bluetooth channel. For RF mode, simply plug the included nano receiver into a free USB port on your PC. Press F1 and you are directly connected.”

The Cherry KW 9200 Mini keyboard will soon be available to purchase priced at €85 starting from March 23, 2023 onwards. Included in the box is the keyboard carry case a USB-A to USB-C cable and an extra small USB dongle for wireless operation if desired.

Source : Cherry





