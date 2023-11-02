New Apple Pencil 3 with USB-C charging and pairing port officially launches for $79

If you have been patiently waiting for the official launch of the new 3rd generation Apple Pencil 3 complete with its unique USB-C charging and pairing port. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase from the official online Apple store and retail outlets priced at $79. The more affordable Apple Pencil is available in the U.S. and 32 other countries and regions, making it a more accessible option for those seeking a high-quality stylus for their iPad.

The new Apple Pencil brings with it a host of features that have made its predecessors popular among users. It maintains the advanced pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and support for tilt sensitivity of the 1st and 2nd generation Apple Pencils. These features make the Apple Pencil ideal for a variety of tasks, including note taking, sketching, annotating, and journaling.

In terms of design, the new Apple Pencil sports a matte finish and a flat side that allows it to magnetically attach to the side of an iPad for easy storage. A non-removable sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, which is used for pairing and charging the device. This USB-C connection is compatible with all iPad models that have a USB-C connector, further increasing the versatility of the new Apple Pencil. The addition of a USB-C port follows on from the new iPhone 15 and latest Apple Airpods both of which also now feature USB-C charging ports.

The compatibility of the new Apple Pencil extends beyond its physical connection. It is also compatible with iPadOS features like Scribble, Notes, and Freeform, and supports Apple Pencil hover for greater precision when used with M2 iPad Pro models. This ensures that users can make full use of the iPad’s capabilities when using the new Apple Pencil.

The new Apple Pencil, combined with the versatility of the iPad, offers more choice and value for customers for digital handwriting, annotation, and document marking. This makes it a valuable tool for both professional and personal use. When the new Apple Pencil is magnetically attached to an iPad for storage, and enters a sleep state to conserve battery.

The new Apple Pencil is not the only option available to iPad users as Apple has left the previous two generations still available to purchase. Customers can choose the perfect Apple Pencil depending on their desired features and iPad model. The new Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for iPad (10th generation) customers, while iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini customers can choose the new Apple Pencil or Apple Pencil (2nd generation). This ensures that there is an Apple Pencil to suit every user’s needs, regardless of their iPad model.

The new, affordable Apple Pencil provides a high-quality, versatile option for those looking to enhance their iPad experience. With its pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, tilt sensitivity, and compatibility with iPadOS features and various iPad models, it is a tool that can significantly enhance digital handwriting, annotation, and document marking. And with its price of $79, it is an option that is accessible to a wider range of customers, who perhaps don’t require the double tap feature the more expensive $129 Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

