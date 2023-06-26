Apple Watch cellular do you need it, what’s it good for?

If you are intrigued by the cellular capabilities of your Apple Watch, you’re not alone. This feature allows your watch to have its own connection to your carrier’s cellular network, providing unprecedented mobility. But how do you utilize this feature to its fullest potential? Read on, and we’ll guide you through the features of cellular connectivity and what you can do with your Apple Watch once it is enabled.

Quick Links:

Apple watch GPS vs Cellular

The Apple Watch comes in two main types: GPS Only and GPS + Cellular. Both types have their advantages, and the one you choose will depend on your specific needs and lifestyle. Let’s explore the main differences between the two:

GPS

The GPS model is the basic version of the Apple Watch. It needs to be connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to access most of its functions like receiving calls and messages, notifications, streaming music, and more. Here are some specifics:

– Connectivity: It uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect to your iPhone. This means your iPhone needs to be within a certain range for these features to work, limiting your mobility.

– GPS: It has built-in GPS, which is great for outdoor workout tracking. It can track your route during outdoor workouts without your iPhone.

– Price: The GPS model is cheaper than the GPS + Cellular model because it doesn’t have cellular technology.

– Battery Life: It typically has longer battery life compared to the cellular model, as the cellular function can drain the battery quicker.

GPS + Cellular

The GPS + Cellular model has all the features of the GPS model, but with additional cellular capabilities. It can operate independently of your iPhone to a certain extent, giving you more freedom of movement. Here’s more detail:

– Cellular Connectivity: With a cellular connection, you can make and receive calls, reply to messages, receive notifications, and more, even when you’re away from your iPhone. This is perfect for those who lead active lifestyles and don’t want to carry their iPhone everywhere.

– GPS: Just like the GPS model, it has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor workouts.

– Price: It’s more expensive than the GPS model due to the added cellular technology.

– Battery Life: Cellular connectivity uses more battery, so if you use the watch on cellular mode a lot, it may need to be charged more frequently.

– Carrier Plan: To use the cellular features, you’ll need to add your Apple Watch to your cellular service plan, which typically costs extra.

In summary, the choice between GPS Only and GPS + Cellular models largely depends on your lifestyle and how you plan to use your Apple Watch. If you want the freedom to leave your iPhone behind sometimes and still stay connected, the GPS + Cellular model is a good choice. However, if you always have your iPhone with you and want to save some money, the GPS model might be the better option.

Apple Watch cellular what can it do?

With cellular connectivity on your Apple Watch, you can stay connected to important functions without the need to have your iPhone nearby. Here are some things your Apple Watch can do with cellular functionality:

Making and Receiving Calls: With a cellular connection, you can make and receive phone calls directly from your Apple Watch, just like you would from your iPhone.

With a cellular connection, you can make and receive phone calls directly from your Apple Watch, just like you would from your iPhone. Messaging: You can send and receive text messages. If you use apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, you can also get notifications and reply to messages directly on your watch.

You can send and receive text messages. If you use apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, you can also get notifications and reply to messages directly on your watch. Apps and Notifications: Notifications from your apps can be sent to your Apple Watch even when your iPhone isn’t nearby. Depending on the app, you might also be able to interact with these notifications.

Notifications from your apps can be sent to your Apple Watch even when your iPhone isn’t nearby. Depending on the app, you might also be able to interact with these notifications. Music and Podcast Streaming: If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can stream your favorite music and podcasts directly from your watch, making it a great companion for workouts.

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can stream your favorite music and podcasts directly from your watch, making it a great companion for workouts. Siri: The built-in virtual assistant Siri works over cellular. You can ask Siri to perform tasks such as sending messages, placing calls, or even finding information online.

The built-in virtual assistant Siri works over cellular. You can ask Siri to perform tasks such as sending messages, placing calls, or even finding information online. Workouts: If you’re going for a run, hike, or ride, you don’t need to take your iPhone with you. The cellular functionality of your Apple Watch allows you to track your workouts, stay connected, and in case of emergencies, reach out for help.

If you’re going for a run, hike, or ride, you don’t need to take your iPhone with you. The cellular functionality of your Apple Watch allows you to track your workouts, stay connected, and in case of emergencies, reach out for help. Apple Pay: You can use Apple Pay for transactions, making it easy to shop even when you’ve left your iPhone at home.

You can use Apple Pay for transactions, making it easy to shop even when you’ve left your iPhone at home. Maps: You can use Maps to get directions directly on your Apple Watch. It’s perfect for those times when you’re exploring a new city or going for a long bike ride.

You can use Maps to get directions directly on your Apple Watch. It’s perfect for those times when you’re exploring a new city or going for a long bike ride. Emergency SOS: The Emergency SOS feature is available without your iPhone, which could be vital in a crisis.

Remember, while the Apple Watch with cellular allows for a lot of independence from your iPhone, some functions still require your iPhone to either be on and connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data, or be in close proximity to your watch.

Setting up cellular on Apple Watch

Making the most out of your Apple Watch involves setting up the cellular feature. You’ll need an eligible cellular service plan from your carrier and, of course, your Apple Watch must be a cellular model. If you’re in the clear with these prerequisites, here’s how to activate it:

1. Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and tap the My Watch tab.

2. Select Cellular and then tap Set Up Cellular.

3. Follow the instructions for your carrier. This might involve a few steps like signing in to your account.

And there you have it! The beauty of this process is that if you already have a cellular plan on your iPhone, it’s relatively straightforward to add your Apple Watch to it.

Switching carriers

Suppose you decide to change your cellular service provider. The good news is that your Apple Watch can easily switch networks. Just ensure to check your new carrier’s compatibility with Apple Watch and any potential fees.

1. On your iPhone, tap the Apple Watch app.

2. Tap Cellular, then ‘Remove [Carrier] Plan’.

3. Reboot your Apple Watch and iPhone.

4. Set up a new cellular plan with your new carrier.

Reach out to your carrier for assistance, if needed. They’re usually more than happy to help you get things set up.

Transferring your cellular plan to a new Watch

When the time comes to upgrade to a newer Apple Watch, rest assured, your cellular plan can move with you.

1. Remove the cellular plan from your old Apple Watch either via the Apple Watch app or by resetting your old watch.

2. Pair your new Apple Watch with your iPhone, and select ‘Set Up Cellular’ during setup.

3. If available, you can transfer your existing plan to your new Apple Watch directly from the app.

If you run into any obstacles, your carrier should be able to assist you with the process.

Disconnecting from cellular services

Decided to take a break from cellular services? You can disconnect your Apple Watch whenever you like.

1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

2. Tap Cellular, then the information button next to your plan.

3. Select ‘Remove [Carrier] Plan’.

4. Contact your carrier to cancel your cellular subscription if necessary.

Remember to check with your carrier about any fees that may apply.

Roaming internationally with your Watch

For globe trotters out there, Apple Watch Series 5 and later models, along with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra, support international roaming with watchOS 9.1 and later. The process of activating this feature is as follows:

1. Contact your iPhone carrier to add your watch to your iPhone’s roaming plan. Your carrier must support VoLTE and roaming.

2. Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch.

3. Tap Cellular, then turn on Data Roaming.

Coverage in foreign countries depends on your carrier, so ensure you check this before you jet off.

Here are some pointers to keep in mind:

– You can check your cellular data usage in the Apple Watch app under the Cellular tab.

– Your Apple Watch shares your iPhone’s number, so you won’t need a separate one.

– Most carriers offer Apple Watch cellular plans as an add-on to your iPhone’s existing plan.

– The quality of your cellular connection might affect the battery life of your watch.

Remember, while your Apple Watch opens a new world of connectivity, how you navigate this landscape depends largely on your carrier. It’s always a good idea to check with your carrier about what’s possible with your current plan.

Cellular issues

Now, like all technology, there might come a time when your cellular connection experiences hiccups. If you’re facing issues with your Apple Watch’s cellular functionality, here are a few troubleshooting steps:

1. Check your Apple Watch and iPhone are updated to the latest software.

2. Confirm your plan is active and in good standing with your carrier.

3. Ensure your Apple Watch is connected to your carrier’s cellular network.

Don’t despair if things don’t seem to work the first time. Persistence and patience go a long way when troubleshooting tech.

Advantages of using cellular on your Watch

To wrap up, we’ll highlight the benefits of using the cellular functionality of your Apple Watch:

– Stay connected even without your iPhone nearby. This allows you to make and receive calls, reply to messages, get notifications, and even stream Apple Music directly on your watch.

– It brings greater independence to your Apple Watch, allowing it to function as a standalone device.

– You can maintain an active lifestyle without being tethered to your iPhone. Whether you’re going for a run or a swim, you can continue to stay connected.

We hope this guide has illuminated the cellular capabilities of your Apple Watch, empowering you to use this feature to its fullest extent. Embrace the freedom it offers and let it enhance your Apple Watch experience. If you need further assistance from Apple with either your Watch or iPhone jump over to the official support website or blocking appointment with an Apple Genius bar representative to help sort out any issues you may be experiencing.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals