Apple AirPods Pro get updated with USB-C

The new iPhone 15 range of smartphones come with USB-C instead of Lightning and now Apple has also upgraded its AirPods Pro headphones with USB-C, this is for the second generation of the AirPods Pro.

The updated AirPods Pro 2 does not come with any other new features apart from the addition of USB-C, you can see more information about these updated Apple headphones below,.

Apple today announced AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging (USB‑C), making the world’s most popular headphones even better. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) continue to revolutionise personal audio by delivering incredible sound quality, up to double the Active Noise Cancellation of their predecessor, an advanced Transparency mode, a more immersive Spatial Audio experience, and an expanded range of ear tip sizes for an even better fit. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are upgraded with USB‑C charging capabilities, additional dust resistance, and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro. With iOS 17, all AirPods Pro (2nd generation) level up with access to new audio experiences like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness.1

The new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now available to order from Apple’s website and they will go on sale in Apple retail stores from the 22nd of September, this is the same day the new iPhone will launch.

