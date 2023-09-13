iPhone 15 And iPhone 15 Plus get official

Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its Wunderlust press event, the new handsets come with a range of upgrades over the iPhone 14, this includes new cameras, an updated processor, and more.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display, both handsets come with Apple’s Dynamic Island and they feature a Super Retina XDR display with up to 1,600 nits of brightness and up to 2,000 nits in sunlight.

The new iPhone 15 handsets are powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor, it features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, this is the processor that Apple used in its iPhone 14 Pro models, both of these new iPhones come with updated cameras.

The main camera on the new iPhone features a 48-megapixel sensor with a quad-pixel sensor and it comes with a new 24-megapixel super-high-resolution for photos, the second rear camera features a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and on the front of the handset there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for selfies and video calls.

Here are the key features:

Common Features:

Colors : Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink

: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Build : Aluminium design, Ceramic Shield front, Colour-infused glass back

: Aluminium design, Ceramic Shield front, Colour-infused glass back Capacity : 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Display Tech : Super Retina XDR, HDR, True Tone, Wide Colour (P3), Haptic Touch

: Super Retina XDR, HDR, True Tone, Wide Colour (P3), Haptic Touch Chip : A16 Bionic (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)

: A16 Bionic (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) Water Resistance : IP68 rated

: IP68 rated Audio Playback : Supports AAC, MP3, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos

: Supports AAC, MP3, FLAC, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos Charging : USB-C connector, Fast-charge capable, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

: USB-C connector, Fast-charge capable, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging OS : iOS 17

: iOS 17 Additional Features : Face ID, Apple Pay, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection

: Face ID, Apple Pay, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection Sensors: Face ID, Barometer, High dynamic range gyro, High-g accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Dual ambient light sensors

iPhone 15 Specifics:

Size : 71.6mm x 147.6mm x 7.8mm

: 71.6mm x 147.6mm x 7.8mm Weight : 171g

: 171g Display : 6.1-inch, 2556×1179 pixels, 460 ppi

: 6.1-inch, 2556×1179 pixels, 460 ppi Camera System : Advanced dual-camera (48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto), True Tone flash, various photo and video modes

: Advanced dual-camera (48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto), True Tone flash, various photo and video modes Video : 4K up to 60 fps, HDR, slow-motion, stabilization

: 4K up to 60 fps, HDR, slow-motion, stabilization Battery: Up to 20 hours video playback, 80 hours audio playback

iPhone 15 Plus Specifics:

Size : 77.8mm x 160.9mm x 7.8mm

: 77.8mm x 160.9mm x 7.8mm Weight : 201g

: 201g Display : 6.7-inch, 2796×1290 pixels, 460 ppi

: 6.7-inch, 2796×1290 pixels, 460 ppi Camera System : Advanced dual-camera (48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto), True Tone flash, various photo and video modes

: Advanced dual-camera (48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP 2x Telephoto), True Tone flash, various photo and video modes Video : 4K up to 60 fps, HDR, slow-motion, stabilization

: 4K up to 60 fps, HDR, slow-motion, stabilization Battery: Up to 26 hours video playback, 100 hours audio playback

Apple’s new iPhone 15 starts at $799 in the USA and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899, both handsets will be available to pre-order from this Friday the 15th of September and they will go on sale on Friday the 22nd of September.

