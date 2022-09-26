Apple Pay Later could be delayed until 2023

Apple announced its new Apple Pay Later feature at its Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year, the service was supposed to launch before the end of 2022.

According to a recent report, the launch of Apple Pay Later has been delayed until 2023, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple Pay later is designed to let you pay for something over four equal installments over a period of six weeks.

You do not need to sign anything, it will be available when you make purchases in apps and online using Apple Pay, there is apparently no interest charged on the payments. This service will only be available in the USA at launch, Apple is expected to also launch it in more countries in the future.

Apple has previously planned to launch this new feature by the end of the year, now it would appear that it may launch in 2023 instead. It was supposed to be one of the features at the launch of iOS 16, but it has not been released to date.

Apple has now added a new message about this feature to their website which says that it is coming in a future update, you can see the note below.

Coming in a future update for qualifying applicants in the United States for purchases online and in apps on iPhone and iPad. May not be available in all states.

So it looks like we may have to wait until next year to see this new payment option from Apple, as soon as we get some more details about its release date, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals