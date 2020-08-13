Apple One subscription bundles launching in October

We have been hearing about Apple’s subscription bundles for some time, they will apparently be launching in October, they are known internally as Apple One.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman the new Apple One subscription bundles will be launching along with this years iPhone 12 handsets which are expected to launch in October.

These new bundles are designed to get people to subscribe to more Apple Services and they will be available ina range of different tiers.

There will be a basic package that will include Apple Music and Apple TV+ and then more expensive packages that will feature Apple Arcade and then Apple News+. There will also be another bundle that will include Apple’s iCloud storage.

The new bundles will apparently be geared towards families and will give access for up to six people to each service. As yet the exact pricing of these new apple One subscription bundles has not been revealed.

Source Bloomberg

