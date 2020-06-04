Apple Music, TV+, News+ and more could be offered in a subscription bundle

We previously heard a number of rumors that Apple was working on a subscription bundle for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News and more and now those rumors have surfaced again.

The guys over at 9 to 5 Mac have discovered references to a new services bundle in the new iOS 13.5.5 beta software that was released recently.

References to ‘bundle offer’ and ‘bundle subscription’ have appeared in the new iOS 13.5.5 beta 1 software, these references were not present in previous versions of iOS.

Apple could offer a subscription bundle for a monthly fee and offer discounts when you add multiple things to the bundle. The currently offer Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple News+ for a monthly fee.

They may decide to offer a subscription bundle that combines all of these into a monthly fee or you can choose the ones you want. We suspect that this new feature could be announced later this month at Apple’s worldwide developer conference.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals