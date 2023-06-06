Apple mental health and vision health features explained

During its Apple Worldwide Developer Conference WWDC 2023 this week Apple has introduced new mental health and vision health features that will be arriving in its iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 software updates arriving later this year. Apple also announced the arrival of its Health app on its range of iPad tablets allowing users to check statistics on a larger screen.

Apple continues to innovate in the technology space, especially when it comes to the health sector. Its latest operating systems – iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 – now come with enhanced features designed to help users monitor and improve their mental and vision health. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from these new updates.

Apple’s focus on mental health

You will be pleased to know that Apple’s emphasis on health goes beyond physical wellness. In iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, Apple introduces robust mental health features. If you’ve been looking to track your emotional wellness, these new updates offer tools for logging your momentary emotions and daily moods.

Built on the intuitive and familiar design of the Health app, users can effortlessly track and reflect on their emotional state. By scrolling through engaging, multidimensional shapes, you can choose your current mood on a range from Very Pleasant to Very Unpleasant. You can then select factors that may be impacting your emotions, such as Travel or Family, and describe your feelings, like Grateful or Worried.

The Health app not only allows you to log these emotions but also provides valuable insights to identify possible contributing factors. For example, lifestyle aspects such as sleep or exercise. If you’re wondering how to improve your emotional wellness, these insights can help you manage your overall health better.

Moreover, the Health app now includes depression and anxiety assessments. These are tools often used in clinics, and they’re now easily accessible to Apple users. They can help determine your risk level for depression or anxiety, connect you to resources available in your region, and even allow you to create a PDF of your results to share with your doctor.

Vision Health features

Apple’s latest updates also introduce vision health features. Myopia, or nearsightedness, is a growing concern worldwide. Two of the behaviors recommended to reduce the risk of myopia are spending more time outdoors in daylight and viewing objects or devices at a healthier distance.

If you would like to improve your vision health, the new watchOS 10 has a feature to measure time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor. This data can then be viewed in the Health app on your iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 devices.

Furthermore, the new Screen Distance feature utilizes the TrueDepth camera to remind users to keep their device at an optimal distance, especially when it has been closer than 12 inches for a prolonged period. Simply follow the steps below to enable and use this feature for healthier viewing habits.

Arrival of Health App on iPad

For iPad users, you’ll be happy to learn that the Health app is now available on iPadOS 17. This means you can view and manage your health records, track your medications, and even use Cycle Tracking directly on your iPad. The design of the Health app on iPad has been optimized for the large display, offering rich detail at a glance.

One thing to note is that privacy is fundamental in the design and development across all of Apple’s health features. All health and fitness data in the Health app is encrypted on the device, and Apple assures that data is never shared with third parties without user permission.

Apple’s new mental health and vision health features demonstrate its commitment to user health and well-being, providing more tools than ever for people to take control of their health journey. These features offer the chance for users to have a more informed conversation with their doctors and make more knowledgeable decisions concerning their health.

Syncing Your Health Data

While Apple’s mental health and vision health features undoubtedly come with several benefits, you might wonder how to ensure that all your health data syncs seamlessly across all your devices. This is where iCloud steps in to provide a comprehensive solution. iCloud allows you to keep your health data up-to-date across all your Apple devices, meaning you can track your health metrics no matter which device you are using.

Moreover, iCloud backs up your health data, so you’ll always have a copy of your information in case you lose your device. To enable iCloud sync for your Health app, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud and toggle the Health switch to ON. It’s that simple!

Sharing Health Data with Healthcare Providers

To fully harness the power of Apple’s mental health and vision health features, it’s essential to share your health data with your healthcare provider. This allows them to make informed decisions regarding your overall health.

Thanks to the Health Records feature on iPhone, users can now connect to their medical institutions and have their health records updated automatically. This feature also enables you to share PDFs of your health records securely, promoting transparency and better communication with your healthcare provider.

Future of Health Features in Apple

With the introduction of mental health and vision health features, Apple continues to show its commitment to promoting user health. The Health app offers a consolidated view of users’ health records, with innovative features designed to help individuals take charge of their health. Apple’s mental health and vision health features mark a significant stride towards integrating health and technology. These updates are a testament to the fact that Apple isn’t just a technology company – it’s a company that puts health and well-being at the forefront of its technological innovations.

If you are interested in exploring these features, make sure to update your devices to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 when Apple rolls out the updates later this year, probably sometime around September 2023 when they launch the new iPhone 15 range.

if you need further assistance using the current Apple Health application on your iPhone or Apple Watch jump over to the official Apple support website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals