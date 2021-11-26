Apple AR Headset could launch next year

Apple is rumored to be working on a number of Augmented Reality (AR) devices this includes the Apple AR Headset and the Apple AR Glasses.

According to a recent report the Apple AR Glasses will be launching next year, the news come in a report fro respected Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

We predict that Apple’s AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing.

The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor is similar to that of M1 because it has the same level of computing power as M1.

So it looks like the device could be launching sometime in quarter four of 2022, that would be some time between September and December.

He also shared some more information about the device and that it may also be able to support VR, you can see more details below.

Apple’s AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone. For example, the AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users. In comparison, an iPhone requires up to 3 optical modules running simultaneously and does not require continuous computing.

If the new Apple AR Headset is launching sometime in Q4, it could possibly launch along with the iPhone 14 which is expected in September.

Source MacRumors

