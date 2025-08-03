Apple to launch mixed reality headset next year, Apple Glasses in 2025

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple Glasses for some time, according to a recent report, we may have to wait a little longer to see them, although next year, Apple is rumored to be launching a new mixed reality headset.

The new comes in a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revelead that we can expedted to see Apple Glas in 2025 and a new mixed reality headset in 2022.

“We predict that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases: helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030–2040,” wrote Kuo. “We foresee that the helmet product will provide AR and VR experiences, while glasses and contact lens types of products are more likely to focus on AR applications.”

Apple will apparently retail this new MR headset for around $1,000 in the US, the device is rumored to use Sony’s micro-OLED displays, it will be interesting to see what the device is like. As soon as we get some more information on the device, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

