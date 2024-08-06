Another Look at iOS 18 Beta 5

Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the release of iOS 18 Beta 5, now available for registered developers. This update is part of a comprehensive rollout that includes iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2, ensuring a seamless and enhanced experience across all Apple devices.

Compatibility and Update Size

iOS 18 Beta 5 is designed to optimize performance and compatibility across different devices. The update size varies depending on the device, with the iPhone 15 Plus receiving a 1.87 GB update. However, it is important to note that this update is not available for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users who are currently on iOS 18.1 Beta 1.

Visual Enhancements and App Updates

One of the most noticeable changes in iOS 18 Beta 5 is the introduction of new icons for the Maps and Find My apps. These updated icons provide a more intuitive and visually appealing user experience, making navigation and device tracking more enjoyable.

The Photos app has also undergone significant changes. The swipe-over feature for albums has been removed, and the grid view has been enhanced for a cleaner and more organized display of your memories. Additionally, you can now create customizable collections with a new interface that allows for easy reordering and personalization.

Improved Browsing Experience with Safari

Safari, Apple’s flagship web browser, now includes a handy option to hide distracting elements on web pages. While it may not function as a full-fledged ad blocker, this feature effectively hides static elements like cookie banners, allowing you to focus on the content that matters most. This enhancement aims to provide a more streamlined and enjoyable browsing experience.

Control Center and Lock Screen Refinements

The Control Center has received a significant overhaul in iOS 18 Beta 5. You will find larger icons and updated glyphs for various controls, including new icons for cellular data, low power mode, and screen mirroring. The gradient for the Now Playing box has also been refined, adding a touch of visual flair to your music playback.

On the Lock Screen, glyph icons have been slightly reduced in size, resulting in a cleaner and more minimalist appearance.

Home Screen Customization and Emoji Fixes

iOS 18 Beta 5 introduces a new option for editing pages on the Home Screen, giving you greater control over the organization and layout of your apps. Additionally, the icon color-changing menu options have been reordered to improve accessibility and ease of use.

A fix has also been implemented for frequently used emojis, ensuring they appear correctly and consistently across the system.

Performance Improvements and Battery Life

Under the hood, iOS 18 Beta 5 brings notable performance improvements, as evidenced by the latest Geekbench scores. While battery life assessment is an ongoing process, initial reports suggest potential enhancements in this area as well.

Looking Ahead: Future Updates

As the development of iOS 18 progresses, users can expect further refinements and additions in upcoming beta releases:

iOS 18 Beta 6 is anticipated to arrive next week, bringing more enhancements and bug fixes.

For iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max users, iOS 18.1 Beta 2 is on the horizon, addressing device-specific optimizations.

The iOS 18 Release Candidate (RC) build is projected to be available around September 9-10, signaling the final stages of development.

The official public release of iOS 18 is expected to roll out on September 16, bringing the fully polished version to all compatible devices.

iOS 18 Beta 5 represents a significant milestone in Apple’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative software experiences. With its array of visual enhancements, app updates, performance improvements, and forthcoming releases, iOS 18 promises to elevate the Apple ecosystem to new heights, providing users with a more intuitive, efficient, and enjoyable mobile experience.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



