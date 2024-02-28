Will My iPhone Run iOS 18?: Details on supported models

If like me you are wondering whether your iPhone will run the new iOS 18 software when it lands later this year, there is some good news as we have some details on the models of iPhone that are expected to support and run this year’s major new iOS release.

When Apple releases a major version of their iOS software, there are always some models that are no longer supported and now we have details on which models are expected to be compatible with iOS 18. The list below is an estimation of the models that are expected to run the software and not actual official details from Apple.

Here is a list of iPhones that are expected to run iOS 18:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Apple is expected to release its iOS 18 software update in September or October along with the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro smartphones. We are expecting to get ourt first look at the software at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2024 in June.

This year iOS 18 is expected to bring a range of design changes to the iPhone and lots of new features, one of the main focuses on this years software update will apparently be the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the iPhone. we are looking forward to finding out more details about exactly what Apple has planned for the iPhone, iOS 18 and AI.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Sophia Stark



