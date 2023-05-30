Another look at iOS 16.6 and 16.5 (video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 for the iPhone, and they also released a new geta in the form of iOS 16.6 beta 1, we have already seen a number of videos of the software in action and now we have another one.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look and some more details on the new iOS 16.6 beta 1 software, it also gives us some more details on the recently released iOS 16.5 software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features that are coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.6 software update, we are expecting the second beta of this to be released this week.

The iOS 16.5 software update is now available to download and you can see what is included in this update in the release notes below.

his update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting Apple to release the second beta of iOS 16.6 this week, as soon as we get some more details on when the final version of the software will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



