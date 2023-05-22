Another looks at iOS 16.5 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.5 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.5 for the iPad, macOS Ventura 13.4 for the Mac, and watchOS 9.5 for the Apple Watch. We also heard about some new betas earlier today, this included the new iOS 16.6 beta 1 that was recently released.

Last week we saw a video of the new iOS 16.5 software update and now we have another video, the latest video is from Zollotech and it also gives us some more details on the new beta that was recently released.

Here are the release notes for iOS 16.5:

his update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

– Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

– Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 16.5 software update is now available to download for the iPhone, you can install the update on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install.

