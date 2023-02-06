Angry Miao AM Compact Touch mechanical keyboard

Keyboard designers and manufacturers Angry Miao will soon be taking to the Indiegogo crowdfunding website to launch a new campaign to take their latest AM Compact Touch mechanical keyboard from concept into production. The Base Kit option of the keyboard will start at $398, $450 and $512 and the Bundle option will be priced at $498, $550 and $615. Early adopters will be to take advantage of an 8% discount off the already low Indiegogo pricing during the first 48 hours of the campaign.

“AM Compact Touch features a unique touch panel that can function as arrow keys when users slide their thumbs over them. Users can also swipe & hold to fwd/rwd videos or adjust the volume without using combo keys. The sensitivity and reliability of mechanical keys are often difficult to achieve completely through software and algorithms. In addition to a separate Touch Panel PCB, the company also reconsidered the algorithm and combined it with the user’s active time on the touchpad to determine whether the user is “tapping” or “long pressing” and realize the two most commonly used functions of the arrow key.”

Angry Miao mechanical keyboard

“Angry Miao also places emphasis on the typing experience, which has been the hallmark of its lineup. With AM Compact Touch’s leaf spring mount, users can adjust the flex from soft to hard without changing the switches or plate. The keyboards also feature two different leaf spring materials (Phosphorus Copper and Stainless Steel).”

AM Compact Touch mechanical keyboard features

Two-stage adjustable leaf spring mount – Adjust the flex from hard to soft to find the perfect typing experience.

Touch panel arrow keys – Control the arrow keys without lifting your wrist or moving your arm.

PCB – 1.2 mm hot-swap PCB with in-switch LEDs and cutouts, separate PCBs for Touch Panel and blocker RGB lighting built-in.

In-switch and blocker lighting effects – For personalizing a desktop setup.

Configuration – All keys support remapping and assigning multimedia keys, up to 7 layers. Supports DIY lighting setups.

Dual-mode connectivity – Connect through Bluetooth 5.1 or USB Type-C.

Wireless charging – Works great in combination with Qi chargers such as CYBERMAT.

Variants – Back to the Future (silver/grey), Night Drive (purple), All Black (black), 8-Bit (red/white), Hard Candy (blue/white), Laser (black+blocker RGB), Mech Love (silver/black+blocker RGB) and Mech Love Custom Edition.

Interested users can find out more via the official Angry Miao website, or join the Discord server or Instagram to interact with the company.

Citing market demand for the specific layout, Angry Miao sees the 65% layout satisfying the requirements of the majority of users with all the practical functions expected from a keyboard. With the compact size of the AM Compact Touch, it takes up a relatively small area on your desk, and will take up to 11% less space than an ordinary 65% layout keyboard. By retaining the fundamental user habit of 65% and making a few adjustments for symmetric design, Angry Miao wants users to enjoy the full keyboard experience without any loss.

As soon as the Indiegogo campaign launches will keep you up to speed as always, in the meantime jump over to Indiegogo and register your details to be notified when the project launches.

