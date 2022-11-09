GAMDIAS has launched its new HERMES M4 hybrid wireless mechanical keyboard this week which can also be connected using Bluetooth or a lag free wired connection if preferred. Equipped with tactile, mechanical switches for keyboard offers 16.8 million RGB lighting and is fitted with a 3,000 mAh rechargeable battery and comes supplied with fully programmable software.

The 65% keyboard can easily connect and toggle between three different devices, and on a full charge provides up to 266 hours of 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity when the backlight is disabled.

“As compact as the 60% keyboard, while maintaining functionality and arrow keys—HERMES M4 Hybrid is designed as a 65% keyboard to maximize space usage. The hybrid keyboard also puts emphasis on premium aesthetics, featuring black and white dual colorway keycaps with a smooth and contoured gunmetal grey aluminium frame finish. “

“HERMES M4 Hybrid is equipped with lasting hybrid connectivity featuring lag-free 2.4 GHz wireless, Type-C to A wired mode, and Bluetooth-compatible toggling up to 3 devices. A detachable braided Type-C to A cable is included for wired connectivity with polling rates up to 1000 Hz and fast charging. The keyboard has an internal battery of up to 3000 mAh and provides up to 266 hours of 2.4 GHz wireless uptime without backlighting.”

HERMES M4 mechanical keyboard features :

GAMDIAS Certified Mechanical Switches

Dual Colorway Keycaps

Anti-ghosting with N-key rollover

Customizable Macro Keys

Type-C to A Braided Cable

Software Customizable Macro Key

Metal Textured Design With Contoured Finish

“Power through the battlegrounds with the GAMDIAS Certified Mechanical Gaming Switches, offering up to 50 million key presses while providing efficient and tactile feedback. The HERMES M4 Hybrid offers 16.8 million ARGB colors and 18 built-in chromatic effects, as well as 5 brightness and lighting levels adjustable through hotkeys and software.”

Source : GAMDIAS



