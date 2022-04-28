DIY flight simulator control panel with physical buttons and switches

Flight simulator pilots looking for further immersion when taking to the skies in their digital plane may be interested in a realistic cockpit control panel created by maker and flight simulator enthusiast Pedro Gonzalez Sanchez.

Using a little Arduino programming and a handful of switches, buttons and an enclosure made using sheets of white methacrylate plastic. The flight simulator control panel allows you to enjoy the satisfaction of flicking switches and covers as you fly your route. Check out the video below to learn more about the flight simulator control panel and its features.

“Years ago I really liked flight simulators. Since I was a child I have liked airplanes a lot, so I guess it came from there. I have many simulators, but the truth is that I have never spent much time playing. And now I don’t either.

Even so, I have installed the DCS (the top of the range simulator that there is today) and a HOTAS Joystick. When I play, I use to do it with Su-25T. Since I don’t play much, it often happens that I forget the keys to control the plane. This causes it to open the parachute when what it wanted to open was the airbrake, or something like that.”

“I found on internet that there are people who make their own controllers. There are even those who make their own entire cockpit. I prefer something simpler. I did a lot of research to see how all this was done. I did a basic electronics course (although it is simpler than it seems). I even built a very simple first prototype to see if it could work.

When I knew everything I had to do to build it, I bought the materials and got to work. During the construction numerous problems arose, but once solved, this is the result.”

Source : Pedro Gonzalez Sanchez : AB

