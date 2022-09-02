Carenado PC12 lands on Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft has announced the addition of the new Carenado PC12 planed to the Microsoft Flight Simulator marketplace today providing a single-engine, low-wing, multi-mission utility aircraft from Switzerland’s Pilatus Aircraft that is crewed by one or two and can seat up to nine passengers.

Pilatus began the Carenado PC12 project in the late 1980s, focusing primarily on the business market to create a long-range, efficient transport aircraft with a comfortable, large, pressurized cabin. It took its first flight on May 31, 1991 and went into broader service in 1994. More than 1,700 aircraft have been produced, making it the most successful aircraft in its single-engine, turbine-powered class.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

“The Carenado PC12 has proven remarkably versatile. While not a STOL (short take-off and landing) aircraft, it can operate out of a relatively short field and older airstrips. It can take-off within 2,600 feet of runway and requires 2,200 feet of runway to land. It serves the business, regional airliner, and cargo markets throughout the world and is used extensively for health care, military, and law enforcement operations. The U.S. Air Force version, called the U-28A “Draco,” is a multi-role special operations craft that leverages the airframe’s power, long loiter time, ruggedness, and proven reliability to perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance gathering, communications hub, command and control, and general support missions.”

“The Carenado PC12 measures 47 feet, 3 inches in length, has a wingspan of 53 feet, 5 inches, and has a T-tail empennage. It is powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67P turboprop engine that delivers up to 1,200 horsepower to a Hartzell 5-blade, constant-speed, reversible propeller. It can fly up to 2,120 miles, with a cruising speed of 328 miles per hour, and climbs at 1,900 feet per minute, with a ceiling of 30,000 feet above sea level.”

“The Carenado PC12 is a marvel of versatility and reliability—and an aviator’s delight due to its performance, power, and advanced flight controls and avionics. Visit Microsoft Flight Simulator’s in-sim marketplace today to purchase this versatile plane and see the world through a new vantage point. The sky is calling!”

Source : : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals