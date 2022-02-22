Three new Apple Displays rumored to launch soon (Video)

Apple has a wide range of new Macs coming this year, the first range of new Macs are coming next month, the company will apparently also launch three new Apple Displays this year.

Next month we are expecting to see the new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, a new 13 inch MacBook Pro and possibly some 0ther new Macs.

At the moment Apple offers their Pro XDR Display which costs a massive $6,000, this is way more than most people want to spend on a monitor, their new models will be more affordable.

As we can see from the video, Apple is rumored to be launching a 24 inch Apple Display which will have a similar design to the 24 inch iMac. This new display is rumored to retail for around $799.

The next new Apple display will be a 27-inch display which should be a similar size and design to the new 27 inch iMac that Apple is launching. This new display could possibly retail for around $1,500.

The third new display will be a new version of Apple’s Pro XDR Display, this model is expected to cost around the same as the current model at about $6,000.

It is not clear as yet when we will see the first new monitor from Apple, it could be at their press event next month or we may have to wait until WWDC 2022 in June.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

