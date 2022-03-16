NZXT Function keyboard, Lift mouse and customization service unveiled

NZXT has this week introduced a new range of peripherals including the Function keyboard, Lift mouse, mouse pad and customization service, adding a deeper customization service to NZXT BLD. The new NZXT Function modular mechanical keyboard has been designed to provide users with a low-profile keyboard encased in an aluminum body offering hot-swappable switches, detachable USB C cable, and standard bottom row keys.

The keyboard can be customized to your exact preferences and the NZXT Lift lightweight mouse features both an ambidextrous and minimalist design for gamers to enjoy. Equipped with a PixArt 3389 optical sensor and Omron switches the mouse and keyboard feature obligatory RGB lighting which is controllable via the NZXT CAM utility.

“In countries where NZXT BLD is present users can customize their Function Keyboard, for a $9.99 service fee, and Lift Mouse and have them shipped to them directly. It will allow users to change their base colors, switches, accent keycaps, and cable colors and have them shipped to you with options not available found in retail Function keyboards. And allow for Lift mouse users to purchase a mouse with an accent color and cable of their choosing.”

Features Found in the Function Keyboard

ULTIMATE CUSTOMIZATION: Change to any MX-compatible switch thanks to hot-swappable sockets at every key switch position.

CAM-POWERED: CAM makes it easy to customize per-key RGB, macro-control, and lighting effects with four onboard profiles.

SIMPLE AND SLEEK: Durable aluminium top plate with a low-profile design, low profile chassis, and four onboard CAM-powered profiles

MADE FOR MODULARITY: Standard bottom row keyboard design enables users to install any standard aftermarket keycaps. Removable USB-C cable is ready for customization. Standard bottom row design with MX compatible hot-swappable sockets.

Features Found in the Lift Mouse

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN: The lightweight design enables fast and accurate movements for better in-game performance. This also leads to fewer instances of hand fatigue, providing comfort during long gaming sessions.

HIGH-SPEED TRACKING: High-end PixArt 3389 optical sensor adds high-speed tracking and accuracy with a 16k resolution for a competitive advantage.

MINIMAL DRAG: The paracord cable provides minimal drag and unrestricted mouse movement for smooth in-game performance.

20-MILLION CLICK LIFETIME: Omron mechanical switches on all buttons stand up to wear and create long-lasting durability.

Pricing :

Function

Full-sized: $149.99

Tenkeyless: $129.99

MiniTKL: $119.99

NZXT BLD Add-ons for the Function

NZXT BLD service fee: $9.99

Accent Cables: $9.99

Premium Switches for MinTLK and TKL: $69.99

Premium Switches for Full size: $79.99

Lift Mouse: $59.99

Mousepad

Standard Mouse Pad: $19.99

Medium extended: $24.99

Extra Large Extended Mouse Pad: $29.99

Source : NZXT

