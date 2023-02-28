Android and Wear OS get a bunch of new features

Google has announced that it is bringing a range of new features to its Android and Wear OS platforms, this includes the Magic Eraser feature for iPhones and Android devices as well as Pixel devices.

Plus more emojis for Emoji Kitchen, Superzoom in Chrome, and more, you can see some of these new features below.

Say you’re planning a big event, or perhaps just the weekly shopping list. Starting soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help you swiftly manage your notes and check off to-do lists right from your Home screen. This widget displays reminders, background colors and images added to notes from the Keep app while also syncing with your smartwatch, so you won’t miss a beat.

We want to show up to meetings at our best, so Google Meet now offers noise cancellation during calls on more Android mobile devices — filtering out distracting background sounds (like nearby construction or lawn mower sounds) while you talk. Soon, Fast Pair will be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap. And if you’ve already set up headphones with your Android phone, your Chromebook will automatically connect to them as well. New emoji combinations are now available on Emoji Kitchen for you to mash up, remix and share as stickers via Gboard. Use them to make some 📣 noise 📣 for your favorite basketball team (just in time for March Madness 🏀) or express your spring colors 💐🌼 with friends.

You can find out more information about all of the new features that are coming to android and Wear OS over at Google at the link below.

Source Google





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals