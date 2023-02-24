Google Photos Magic Eraser tool lands on the iPhone

Google has announced that they are bringing some new features to Google Photos on iOS, this includes the Magic Eraser tool, this feature will be available to Google One members.

The tool was previously available on the latest Google Pixel phones and now it is coming to more devices, it certainly looks like a very useful tool.

Google Photos helps you get the most out of your photos and videos by making them easy to find, organize, edit and share. And over the past few years, we’ve added AI-powered editing tools, like Magic Eraser, to the latest Pixel phones.

It’s frustrating when you think you have the perfect shot, only to discover distractions in the background. Magic Eraser detects distractions in your photos, like photobombers or power lines, so you can remove them in just a few taps. You can also circle or brush other things you want to erase and Magic Eraser will make them disappear.

Plus, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the color of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo — putting the focus on what matters.

You can find out more details about the new Google Photos tools that are coming to the iPhone over the link below.

Source Google





