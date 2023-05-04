ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 AMD Ryzen 7000 mini PC

ASUS has launched a new mini PC this week in the form of the ExpertCenter PN53 which will soon be available power by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. ASUS its latest PC offers up to 34% better single-thread performance and up to a 29% boost in multithread performance, compared to the previous PN51 system.

“In PCMark 10 Essentials group tests, ExpertCenter PN53 showed a 10% improvement in web browsing, videoconferencing, and app start-up times. It also performed 10% better than ExpertCenter PN51 in the Productivity test group that measures system performance with everyday office applications, including spreadsheets and writing workloads.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime check out the press release below for more details on it specification and features but allow it to connect to a single 8K monitor or up to four 4K monitors.

AMD Ryzen 7000 mini PC

Anti-dust self-cleaning system

Special design features help keep the heatsinks clean and effectively eject dust and other particles to help prolong the lifespan of ExpertCenter PN53. Plus, the fan is never overworked, so less noise is generated.

Extreme cooling

To ensure sustained high-end performance in a compact machine, every aspect of the cooling system in ExpertCenter PN53 has been extensively fine-tuned. The self-cleaning fan module includes flat heat pipes connected to full-sized heatsinks and fan outlets to improve heat dissipation, allowing the CPU to operate at optimum temperatures.

Supports up to four 4K displays or one 8K UHD display

ExpertCenter PN53 can support four 4K displays via its two HDMI ports, DisplayPort (via USB4 ) and additional configurable port – so it’s perfect for multi-display installations or video walls in stores, restaurants, hotels, or public spaces. Quad-display support is also useful in office settings, making it easy to extend workspaces. Alternatively, ExpertCenter PN53 can support one 8K monitor via the HDMI 2.1 configurable port option, or by using both USB4 ports to connect a monitor that supports Display Stream Compression (DSC).

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation

ExpertCenter PN53 includes integrated AI-powered noise-cancelation technology, which offers both input and output noise cancelation for crystal-clear communications. It’s ideal for use in educational, office or home office/small office (SOHO) settings.

Smart fan control

The exclusive Smart Fan Control technology in ExpertCenter PN53 enables users to tailor fan modes to suit their requirements, all via a user-friendly interface. Quiet mode delivers low-noise performance and Standard mode supports sustained peak performance during data processing.

Military-grade durability

ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 is tested to the rigorous MIL-STD-810H U.S. military-grade durability standard, ensuring its ability to withstand specific environmental stresses throughout its lifetime. PN53 is subjected to extremes of temperature, altitude and humidity, and repeatedly dropped and vibrated to ensure that it’s fit to perform even in harsh conditions.

Eco-friendly design

ASUS strives to make a positive impact on the environment through its products and services. ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 has an EPEAT Silver environmental rating, and is ENERGY STAR -certified with a chassis made of post-consumer recycled plastic.

ASUS Control Center

ASUS Control Center is a new centralized IT management software application that provides top-notch IT-management experiences and high visibility across ASUS enterprise and commercial products. This software is designed to enable effective monitoring and control of servers, workstations, laptops, desktops, all-in-one (AiO) computers, thin clients, and digital signage.

Source : ASUS





