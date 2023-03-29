Gamdias CHIONE P3 CPU liquid cooling system with IPS display

Gamdias has this week introduced its new range of CPU liquid cooling systems equipped with IPS displays stop available with either 360 mm and 240 mm radiator sizes the CHIONE P3 cooler has been specifically designed to provide the ultimate cooling solution for both PC enthusiasts and gamers say it is creators.

The CHIONE P3 CPU liquid cooling system is equipped with a customizable IPS LCD display, the CHIONE P3 allows you to monitor your system performance statistics in real-time, while also personalizing the screen with any images or animated GIFs as the background. The pump head features a stunning ARGB lighting ring with pre-installed lighting modes for a dazzling display of lighting effects.

“The AIO pump is enhanced by a high-performance three-phase drive motor water pump up to 2800RPM, a micro-embedded fan for enhanced heat dissipation around CPU VRMs and surrounding components, and a high-density copper base cold plate optimized for seamless CPU fittings to provide maximized cooling performance.”

CPU liquid cooling

“Built with an emphasis on superior airflow performance, the radiator AEOLUS M3 PWM fans provide high static pressure of up to 69.01 CFM for optimized airflow guidance. The fans feature fully addressable low-profile ARGB lighting providing a subtle and modish look. With near-zero friction between moving parts, the AEOLUS M3 fans make minimal noise while generating maximum airflow while having a long lifespan.”

“The CHIONE P3 cooler comes with the CHIONE CAST software, providing real-time support in monitoring essential system information on your PC once connected to the USB AEOLUS Box and the CHIONE P3 AIO header to the motherboard. The software allows you to upload images or animations, display system information, adjust screen orientation and brightness, and customize lighting effects, brightness, speed, and direction, or simply sync directly with the motherboard.”

Source : Gamdias





