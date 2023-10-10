Amazing Alien inspired escape room

The world of escape rooms has seen a significant evolution in recent years, with creators constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. One such creator, known by the username Wired_Workshop on Reddit, has taken this concept to a whole new level by creating an ‘Alien’-themed escape room puzzle for an event at the Maker Alliance Summer Camp in Kentucky. This project is a testament to the power of creativity, technical skill, and a deep appreciation for the iconic ‘Alien’ franchise.

The ‘Alien’ franchise, with its distinct visual aesthetic, has left an indelible mark on the world of science fiction. The franchise’s design work, largely credited to H. R. Giger, is renowned for its eerie, biomechanical style that perfectly encapsulates the terror and fascination of encountering the unknown. Wired_Workshop’s escape room puzzle pays homage to this unique aesthetic, incorporating it into the design and gameplay of the puzzle.

Alien Inspired escape room

The puzzle was part of an ’80s-themed escape room, a fitting setting given the ‘Alien’ franchise’s roots in that era. Wired_Workshop’s contribution to this event was not just a simple puzzle, but a fully immersive experience that included sequences from the ‘Alien’ films and even a ‘Predator’ Easter egg, acknowledging the shared cinematic universe of the two franchises. This attention to detail and respect for the source material added a layer of authenticity to the puzzle, making it a true tribute to the ‘Alien’ franchise.

“I built an Alien self destruct escape room puzzle to go in a 80’s themed escape room for the Maker Alliance summer camp event! “

Creating such an intricate puzzle required a variety of fabrication techniques. Wired_Workshop employed methods such as 3D printing, CNC routing, and welding to bring the puzzle to life. These techniques allowed for the creation of intricate, detailed components that added to the overall realism of the puzzle.

The use of Arduino technology was a key element in the creation of the puzzle. An Arduino Mega 2560 board was used to control LEDs and monitor user input through a keypad, a large switch lever, and glowing canisters that players must lift. Additionally, an Arduino Nano-driven fog machine was used to create a smoke effect, further enhancing the immersive experience of the puzzle.

The puzzle-solving process was designed to be challenging yet engaging. Players were required to complete tasks in the correct order, guided by available clues, to solve the puzzle. This process not only tested the players’ problem-solving skills but also their knowledge of the ‘Alien’ franchise. Solving this puzzle provided a clue for the next puzzle in the escape room, created by another attendee, adding an element of continuity to the overall escape room experience.

Wired_Workshop’s ‘Alien’-themed escape room puzzle is a testament to the power of creativity and technical skill. It showcases how a deep appreciation for a franchise can be transformed into an immersive, engaging experience. The project serves as an inspiration for other creators, demonstrating the limitless possibilities of escape room design when combined with a passion for a particular theme.

