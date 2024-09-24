AAEON Unveils GENESYSM-ADN6: The Future of Edge Computing

AAEON has recently launched the GENESYSM-ADN6, a slimline SubCompact System powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs. This compact mini PC, measuring just 178 mm x 134.1 mm x 43 mm, is designed to meet the growing demand for edge computing solutions in smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateway applications. The GENESYSM-ADN6 stands out with its impressive connectivity and scalability, making it a versatile choice for various industries.

AAEON GENESYSM-ADN6

Key Takeaways Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs

Compact dimensions: 178 mm x 134.1 mm x 43 mm

Three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 at 2.5GbE speed

Expansion options: M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and mSATA slots

Wide power input range: 9 V to 36 V

Fanless operation

Two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, with optional additional RS-232 ports

Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C

High-bandwidth, SODIMM-based DDR5 system memory

Optional TPM 2.0 for added data security

Display and audio interfaces: HDMI, VGA, line-in, line-out, and microphone

Features and Connectivity

The GENESYSM-ADN6 is equipped with three LAN ports configured for Intel Ethernet Controller I226, running at 2.5GbE speed. This feature ensures high-speed network connectivity, making it ideal for edge gateway applications. Additionally, the system offers extensive expansion options, including M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi, M.2 3052 B-Key for 5G, and mSATA slots for additional storage.

Industrial Suitability

Designed for industrial settings, the GENESYSM-ADN6 features a wide power input range of 9 V to 36 V and fanless operation, ensuring reliable performance in harsh environments. The system includes two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, with the option for two additional RS-232 ports, making it suitable for integrating with PLCs, robotic arms, and SCADA systems. Other interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C for connecting sensors, actuators, and other peripheral devices.

High-Bandwidth Memory and Security

The GENESYSM-ADN6 features high-bandwidth, SODIMM-based DDR5 system memory, allowing expedited data processing. For added data security, the system offers an optional TPM 2.0 module, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected.

Display and Audio Interfaces

Completing its I/O capabilities, the GENESYSM-ADN6 includes both display and audio interfaces. The system supports HDMI and VGA for video output, along with line-in, line-out, and microphone functionality for audio. This makes it an excellent choice for smart kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and digital signage applications.

Pricing and Availability

The GENESYSM-ADN6 is now available for purchase through AAEON’s official distribution channels. Pricing details vary depending on the configuration and additional options selected. For more information on pricing and to place an order, customers are encouraged to visit AAEON’s website or contact its sales team directly.

With the launch of the GENESYSM-ADN6, AAEON Edge Computer continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing versatile, market-ready solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. This slim mini PC is designed to assist the deployment of edge computing applications across various industries, from smart retail to industrial automation.

With the launch of the GENESYSM-ADN6, AAEON Edge Computer continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing versatile, market-ready solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. This slim mini PC is designed to assist the deployment of edge computing applications across various industries, from smart retail to industrial automation.

For those interested in exploring other innovative products from AAEON, the company offers a wide range of solutions, including single-board computers, embedded controllers, and IoT gateways. Each product is designed to meet the specific needs of different applications, ensuring that customers can find the perfect solution for their projects.



