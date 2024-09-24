AAEON Unveils GENESYSM-ADN6: The Future of Edge Computing

AAEON has recently launched the GENESYSM-ADN6, a slimline SubCompact System powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs. This compact mini PC, measuring just 178 mm x 134.1 mm x 43 mm, is designed to meet the growing demand for edge computing solutions in smart retail, industrial automation, and edge gateway applications. The GENESYSM-ADN6 stands out with its impressive connectivity and scalability, making it a versatile choice for various industries.
AAEON GENESYSM-ADN6
Key Takeaways
- Powered by Intel Core Processor N-series CPUs
- Compact dimensions: 178 mm x 134.1 mm x 43 mm
- Three LAN ports with Intel Ethernet Controller I226 at 2.5GbE speed
- Expansion options: M.2 2230 E-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and mSATA slots
- Wide power input range: 9 V to 36 V
- Fanless operation
- Two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, with optional additional RS-232 ports
- Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C
- High-bandwidth, SODIMM-based DDR5 system memory
- Optional TPM 2.0 for added data security
- Display and audio interfaces: HDMI, VGA, line-in, line-out, and microphone
Features and Connectivity
The GENESYSM-ADN6 is equipped with three LAN ports configured for Intel Ethernet Controller I226, running at 2.5GbE speed. This feature ensures high-speed network connectivity, making it ideal for edge gateway applications. Additionally, the system offers extensive expansion options, including M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi, M.2 3052 B-Key for 5G, and mSATA slots for additional storage.
Industrial Suitability
Designed for industrial settings, the GENESYSM-ADN6 features a wide power input range of 9 V to 36 V and fanless operation, ensuring reliable performance in harsh environments. The system includes two COM ports for RS-232/422/485, with the option for two additional RS-232 ports, making it suitable for integrating with PLCs, robotic arms, and SCADA systems. Other interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C for connecting sensors, actuators, and other peripheral devices.
High-Bandwidth Memory and Security
The GENESYSM-ADN6 features high-bandwidth, SODIMM-based DDR5 system memory, allowing expedited data processing. For added data security, the system offers an optional TPM 2.0 module, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected.
Display and Audio Interfaces
Completing its I/O capabilities, the GENESYSM-ADN6 includes both display and audio interfaces. The system supports HDMI and VGA for video output, along with line-in, line-out, and microphone functionality for audio. This makes it an excellent choice for smart kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and digital signage applications.
Pricing and Availability
The GENESYSM-ADN6 is now available for purchase through AAEON’s official distribution channels. Pricing details vary depending on the configuration and additional options selected. For more information on pricing and to place an order, customers are encouraged to visit AAEON’s website or contact its sales team directly.
With the launch of the GENESYSM-ADN6, AAEON Edge Computer continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing versatile, market-ready solutions tailored to the needs of its customers. This slim mini PC is designed to assist the deployment of edge computing applications across various industries, from smart retail to industrial automation.
