Winbond CUBE Architecture for powerful Edge AI devices

The demand for powerful and efficient Edge AI computing solutions is on the rise, especially with the explosion of AI services, applications and markets in the last two years. One company that is making significant strides in this area is Winbond Electronics Corporation, a global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The company has recently introduced a new technology, known as CUBE, which is designed to enhance the performance of Edge AI devices.

CUBE is a groundbreaking technology that significantly improves the performance of front-end 3D structures and back-end 2.5D/3D chip solutions. It is compatible with memory densities ranging from 256 Mb to 8 Gb with a single die, and can be 3D stacked to enhance bandwidth and reduce power consumption. This makes it a versatile solution that can be deployed across various platforms and interfaces.

One of the key features of CUBE is its power efficiency. It consumes less than 1pJ/bit, making it an energy-efficient solution for advanced applications such as wearable and edge server devices, surveillance equipment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and co-robots. In addition to its power efficiency, CUBE also offers superior performance, with bandwidth capabilities ranging from 32 GB/s to 256 GB/s per die.

Another notable feature of CUBE is its compact size. Despite its powerful capabilities, CUBE can fit into smaller form factors seamlessly. This is achieved by reducing the IO area through a smaller pad pitch, which also improves heat dissipation. This compact size, combined with its cost-effectiveness, makes CUBE an attractive solution for businesses looking to leverage the power of Edge AI.

Winbond CUBE Architecture

CUBE’s high bandwidth is another key feature that sets it apart. It can achieve a data rate of up to 2 Gbps with total 1K IO and can reach a bandwidth of 32 GBs-256 GB/s. This high bandwidth capability allows for faster data processing and improved performance of Edge AI devices. In terms of cost-effectiveness, CUBE offers significant advantages. By stacking the System on Chip (SoC) atop the CUBE, it is possible to minimize the SoC die size. This not only reduces the cost but also enhances the overall efficiency of the system.

Winbond is not just stopping at the development of CUBE. The company is also working with partner companies to establish the 3DCaaS platform, which will leverage CUBE’s capabilities. This platform aims to integrate CUBE with existing technologies to offer advanced solutions for businesses in the era of AI-driven transformation.

Winbond’s CUBE technology represents a significant advancement in the field of Edge computing. With its power efficiency, superior performance, compact size, cost-effectiveness, and high bandwidth, CUBE is poised to revolutionize the way businesses leverage the power of AI. As the demand for powerful and efficient Edge AI solutions continues to grow, technologies like CUBE will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of this exciting field.

