DEEPX Open Edge AI developer kits and more

DEEPX, a leading AI semiconductor technology company, is making significant strides in the world of artificial intelligence with its innovative Edge AI Development Kits. These kits are designed to surpass the limitations of traditional GPUs, offering a new frontier in AI technology and developers to create a wide variety of different projects and applications.

DEEPX is set to make its mark at the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit in Silicon Valley, scheduled from September 12th to 14th. The company’s CEO, Lokwon Kim, will share the stage with other notable figures in the AI industry, such as Professor Andrew Ng of Landing AI and Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller. The summit will host over 100 major tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, all of whom will discuss the latest trends in AI hardware and edge AI.

Advanced AI edge technologies

At the summit, DEEPX plans to unveil five advanced technologies that are set to revolutionize the AI industry. These include support for the latest AI algorithms, GPU-level AI precision, unmatched power-to-performance efficiency, diverse Edge AI applications, and cost-effective manufacturing units.

One of the highlights of the summit will be live demonstrations featuring AI algorithms running on DEEPX’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) within a compact camera module. This technology is suitable for a range of applications, including smart cameras, mobility solutions, robotics, and home appliances.

DEEPX All-in-4 Edge AI Total Solution

In addition, AI algorithms will be showcased running on robots through DEEPX’s DX-M1 M.2 module connected to the Orange Pi open embedded platform. This demonstration will provide a glimpse into the future of robotics and AI integration.

On the second day of the summit, CEO Lokwon Kim will present a visionary perspective on “Edge AI technology for everyone, everywhere”. This perspective underscores DEEPX’s commitment to making AI technology accessible and beneficial to all.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of artificial intelligence :

“With All-in-4 edge AI Total Solution, DEEPX is bringing a revolutionary change to the world of edge AI. If you’re interested in experiencing our groundbreaking AI semiconductors, don’t hesitate to reach out to our Sales team and apply for our initial engagement program. Take the first step towards unlocking the full potential of edge AI with DEEPX”

In line with this vision, DEEPX is planning compatibility testing of its products with Open Source Hardware (OSHW), including Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, LattePanda, NXP boards, and more. These products will be part of DEEPX’s AI Application Development Kit program, which is aimed at enabling academia and the public to implement AI on various embedded systems.

Furthermore, DEEPX is forming strategic partnerships with module and IT system OEMs worldwide. The goal of these partnerships is to integrate DEEPX’s products into various embedded systems and expand the range of open-source hardware products compatible with DEEPX’s offerings.

In conclusion, DEEPX’s innovative Edge AI Development Kits and strategic partnerships are set to push the boundaries of AI technology. By making AI more accessible and integrated into everyday devices, DEEPX is paving the way for a future where AI technology is truly for everyone, everywhere.

Source : DX



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals