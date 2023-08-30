Edge AI miniature design PCIe nanoSSD 4TE3 storage

Innodisk, a leading innovator in the tech industry, has recently unveiled its groundbreaking nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3. This compact, high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) is a game-changer, specifically designed to cater to the needs of edge AI, 5G, automotive, and aerospace applications.

The nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is a marvel of engineering, boasting a PCIe 4.0 x4 BGA SSD. This feature not only ensures a compact size but also enhances performance and reliability, making it a standout in the market. The SSD is ingeniously designed in an M.2 type 1620 BGA form factor, with a height of a mere 1.65mm. Despite its small size, it offers a large capacity of up to 1TB, making it a powerhouse in a petite package.

nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3

Performance-wise, the nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is a force to be reckoned with. It offers a transmission speed of up to 3.6GB/s and a bandwidth of up to 8GB/s. This high performance is achieved through the use of a 12-nanometer controller and a 112-layer 3D TDC NAND Flash. These features optimize efficiency and reliability, reduce power consumption, and minimize heat energy, making it an ideal choice for demanding applications.

“Innodisk nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is an NVM Express storage device designed as the standard M.2 Type 1620 ball grid array (BGA) package form factor with PCIe interface. The nanoSSD supports PCIe Gen IV x4 within a tiny dimension, and it is compliant with NVM 1.4 providing excellent performance. Moreover, it adopts industrial 3D TLC NAND Flash providing high endurance and reliability, as well as low power consumption and high reliability. It offers an ideal solution for embedded, automotive, medical, gaming and most industrial applications.”

Innodisk’s proprietary iSLC technology is another key feature of the nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3. This technology extends the lifespan of the SSD by 33 times, providing unparalleled endurance and reliability. This makes the nanoSSD a long-term investment, capable of withstanding the test of time. The nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is solder-down and integrated onto the device motherboard. This design feature provides stability in outdoor environments, making it a robust and reliable choice for various applications.

Innodisk also offers comprehensive pre-sales service for the nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3. This includes a design kit before integration, ensuring a seamless transition for users. Additionally, the SSD offers customized options such as namespace and security features, catering to the specific needs of different applications.

Security is a top priority for Innodisk, and the nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is no exception. It can be equipped with security features such as AES-256, TCG Opal, quick erase, and write protection. These features can be added for mission-critical applications, ensuring the safety and integrity of data. Innodisk’s nanoSSD PCIe 4TE3 is a unique SSD storage solution that combines compact design with high performance, reliability, and security.

Source: Innodisk



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals