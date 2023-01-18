AAEON UP Xtreme i12 Edge AI Intel mini PC

The UP Xtreme i12 Edge compact computer measures just 152mm x 123.8mm x 72.5mm in size yet features a 12th Generation Intel Core processor together with extensive connectivity offering USB 4.0, USB 3.2, and USB 2.0 ports. The mini PC also features Intel i226-IT LAN port running at 2.5Gpbs with Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) support to “exploit the device’s onboard LPDDR5 for real-time data processing” says AAEON.

Features of the mini PC include 12th generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processor SoC, othisn board Dual Channel LPDDR5 up to 32GB, 4 independent display up to 4K at 60Ghz, 2 x M.2 2280 KEY M (PCIE Gen4), 5G via M.2 3052, Intel AX210 WiFi 6, TPM2.0, USB4.0, up to 2.5Gbps LAN speed and wide Range Power 12-36V.

Intel mini PC

“Bringing the next generation strength and utility of the UP Xtreme i12 developer board to an AI-ready, easily deployed system, the new UP Xtreme i12 Edge is the elite solution for any setting. Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of 12th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme i12 Edge bridges the gap between potential and reality to make industrial, healthcare, and transport applications thrive.”

“Wi-Fi 6, 5G, AI and PCIe 4.0 storage modules are accommodated by four M.2 Keys, enabling the system’s incorporation with existing hardware to bring AI to the edge. The UP Xtreme i12 Edge also supports Intel Iris Xe graphics, Intel DL Boost, and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit, boosting GPU image classification inferencing performance by up to 2.81 times that of the previous generation. Combining this expandability with a library of inferencing models makes the UP Xtreme i12 Edge ideal for bringing AI to existing healthcare, industrial, and retail equipment.”

As well as the mini PC AAEON also offer the UP Xtreme i12 developer board, full specifications can be found here.

Source : AAEON





