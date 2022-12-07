AAEON UP Xtreme i12 SBC mini PC

AAEON has introduced a new single board computer in the form of the UP Xtreme i12 mini PC equipped with a 12th Generation Intel Core processors (formerly Alder Lake-P) the small computer utilizes 12 core and the 16 thread hybrid architecture of 12th Generation Intel Core processors supported by up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5. “Making the mini PC more energy-efficient despite possessing double the previous generation’s thread count” says AAEON.

12th generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron Processor SoC

On board Dual Channel LPDDR5 up to 32GB

Support 4 independent Displays up to 4K at 60Ghz

Support 2 x M.2 2280 KEY M (PCIE Gen4)

Support 5G via M.2 3052

Support Intel AX210 WiFi 6

TPM2.0

40pin HAT connector

USB4.0 type C

Up to 2.5Gbps LAN speed

UP Xtreme i12 mini PC

“The UP Xtreme i12’s configuration of HDMI 2.0b, eDP 1.4, and two DP 1.4 slots give it the necessary tools to host four simultaneous 4K displays, alongside USB 4.0 and 2.5 GbE ports ensuring high-speed connectivity to peripheral cameras. Compounding this powerful, efficient function is the 2.47 x increase in graphics speed provided by Intel Iris Xe graphics, which makes the board an excellent candidate for smart retail deployments.”

“Highly expandable, the board supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G via M.2 2230 E and 3052 B-Keys, alongside a further two M.2 2280 M-Keys for PCIe 4.0 storage and AI module support. AAEON feel that this accommodation of multiple expansion modules will lead to the UP Xtreme i12 being the standard-bearer for IoT and robotics applications. This is supported by the ancillary technologies the board has access to through its CPU, such as Intel DL Boost and the Intel distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, which yields up to 2.81 x the GPU image classification inferencing performance of the previous generation.”

Source : AAEON





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals