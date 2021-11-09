New NVIDIA Edge AI and robotics teaching kits now available

NVIDIA has this week announced the availability of new teaching kits for educators covering the subjects of Edge artificial intelligence and robotics. The new course has been released by the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) and have been created to provide access to downloadable teaching materials and online courses to help university educators incorporate GPUs into their curriculum.

NVIDIA courses are available for Accelerated Computing, Data Science, Deep Learning, Edge AI and Robotics and Graphics and Omniverse. For more information on all the courses currently available via the NVIDIA teaching kit course programme jump over to the official site by following the link below.

“Co-developed with leading university faculty, kits provide full curriculum design coupled with ease-of-use. Educators can bridge academic theory with real-world application to empower next-generation innovators with critical computing skill sets. The NVIDIA DLI Teaching Kits include downloadable instructional materials and online courses that provide the foundation for understanding and building hands-on expertise in areas like accelerated computing, data science, deep learning, graphics, and robotics. “

NVIDIA teaching kits

“The Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit is a collaborative effort between NVIDIA experts, a team from the University of Oxford, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). As the fifth release from DLI, the kit complements existing deep learning, accelerated computing, and accelerated data science Teaching Kits. Students will learn through a combination of lecture slides, hands-on labs, and teaching materials centered around edge computing, deep learning, Internet of Things, video analytics, and autonomous robotics.”

“At the virtual NVIDIA GTC this week, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about this new Teaching Kit for the first time. Principal Technical Marketing Engineer at NVIDIA, Dustin Franklin, along with faculty from the University of Oxford and UMBC will present highlights from the kit. This “Getting Started” session is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov 9 at 7:00 AM EST and is available OnDemand post session.”

Source : NVIDIA

