MSI MS-C906 ultra-low-power fanless mini PC Edge AI

The MSI MS-C906 is a groundbreaking ultra-low-power fanless box IPC designed to meet the demanding requirements of edge AI applications. Powered by the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P U Series Processor, this compact-size Box PC offers unparalleled performance and reliability, making it an ideal choice for various industrial and commercial environments.

Key Takeaways Supports up to 32 GB of DDR5 5200 MHz RAM

Features quadruple independent HDMI displays

Equipped with four Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports

Integrated with Intel OpenVINO AI development toolkit

Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C

Over Current Protection (OCP) and Over Voltage Protection (OVP)

Anti-vibration and shockproof design compliant with IEC 61373 standards

Four COM ports (RS-232/422/485) for industrial device connectivity

Fanless design for silent operation and reduced maintenance

TPM 2.0 for enhanced security

High Performance and Robust Connectivity

The MSI MS-C906 supports up to 32 GB of DDR5 5200 MHz RAM, ensuring high-speed performance for demanding applications. Its quadruple independent HDMI displays make it perfect for versatile visual output in various settings. Additionally, the device is equipped with four Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports, providing robust network connectivity essential for applications requiring high-speed internet and network communication.

AI Integration

The MS-C906 is integrated with the Intel OpenVINO AI development toolkit, accelerating the deployment of AI solutions, particularly in image processing and machine vision applications. This makes it ideal for smart factories, smart cities, and other AIoT applications.

Durability and Security

The MS-C906 operates reliably in harsh industrial environments with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C. It features Over Current Protection (OCP) and Over Voltage Protection (OVP), safeguarding the device against electrical anomalies. Its anti-vibration and shockproof design complies with IEC 61373 standards, ensuring the device can withstand vibrations and shocks in industrial settings. Additionally, TPM 2.0 enhances security, making it suitable for applications requiring secure data handling and protection.

Rich I/O Interface

The MS-C906 features a rich I/O interface, including:

4 HDMI Ports: Ideal for digital signage, multi-display setups, and high-definition video output.

4 USB Ports: 4 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports for high-speed data transfer for peripherals like external storage, cameras, and other USB devices.

4 LAN Ports: Equipped with four 2.5 GbE LAN ports, providing robust network connectivity suitable for applications requiring high-speed internet and network communication.

4 COM Ports: 4 COM ports (RS-232/422/485) essential for connecting industrial devices like sensors, controllers, and legacy equipment.

DIO (Digital Input/Output) for various control and monitoring applications, audio & amplifier, and SMBus connections for enhanced multimedia and system management capabilities.

Power Input: DC in 12-24 V power input ensures flexible power options for different environments.

Applications

Smart Factories

The MSI MS-C906 can be used for machine vision inspection, equipment monitoring, and data analysis, enhancing production efficiency and product quality. Its Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P U Series Processor, quadruple HDMI displays, and four Intel 2.5GbE LAN ports make it ideal for smart factories.

Retail and Commercial

In the retail and commercial sectors, the MS-C906 can be used for digital signage, customer flow analysis, and smart vending machines, improving customer service and operational efficiency. Its quadruple HDMI 2.0 independent displays are perfect for dynamic digital signage and customer engagement.

Healthcare

The MS-C906 can be used for medical imaging processing, patient monitoring, and telemedicine, enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. Its quadruple HDMI displays allow for clear and detailed medical imaging, crucial for accurate diagnostics and patient care.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI MS-C906 is now available for purchase through MSI’s official channels and authorized distributors. Pricing details can be obtained by contacting MSI directly or visiting its official website. Given its advanced features and robust design, the MS-C906 offers excellent value for organizations looking to enhance their edge AI capabilities.

The MSI MS-C906 is a versatile and powerful solution for various industrial and commercial applications. Its high performance, robust connectivity, and durability make it an ideal choice for smart factories, retail, healthcare, and more. For those interested in exploring other innovative solutions, MSI offers a range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals