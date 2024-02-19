EdgeCortix flagship SAKURA-I Chip showcased for Edge AI applications

At the prestigious Singapore Airshow 2024, EdgeCortix, a leading Japanese semiconductor company, is set to unveil a new chip that is expected to transform the way artificial intelligence (AI) is processed in the defense and aerospace sectors. The SAKURA-I chip, a specialized co-processor, is designed to handle AI tasks right at the edge of the network, where data is generated and collected. This innovation is particularly important for applications that require immediate decision-making, such as those found in aviation and military operations.

The airshow, scheduled for February 20-25, will serve as the platform for EdgeCortix to introduce this new technology to the world. Visitors to the event will be able to see the SAKURA-I chip in action at the booth of the Acquisitions, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), which represents Japan’s commitment to advancing its air and defense technologies.

EdgeCortix SAKURA-I

The SAKURA-I chip stands out for its ability to process complex AI tasks with high efficiency and low latency. This is crucial in environments where quick responses are essential and power resources are often limited. The chip’s debut is timely, as there is a growing need for technologies that can operate effectively under these constraints.

“EdgeCortix’s SAKURA-I chip, with its small form factor and high efficiency, is proving a crucial tool in edge computing in defense and aerospace sectors, which EdgeCortix predicts will increasingly rely on software-driven hardware solutions to achieve their tasks going forward,” says Sakyasingha Dasgupta, CEO and Founder of EdgeCortix. “We are honored to be featured in ATLA’s booth representing Japanese innovation at the Singapore Airshow and are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with such elite companies at the show.”

AI is becoming increasingly important in enhancing safety and efficiency across various industries, including transportation and defense. The SAKURA-I chip is designed to meet the demanding needs of these sectors, providing performance improvements that can help prevent accidents, optimize logistics, and ensure secure operations in sensitive areas.

Edge computing, which involves processing data close to where it is generated, is changing the landscape of defense and aerospace. Innovations like the SAKURA-I chip are at the forefront of this shift, enabling faster and more reliable decision-making in situations where time is of the essence.

The Singapore Airshow 2024 is more than just an exhibition; it is a demonstration of Japan’s technological advancements in defense equipment and technology. The partnership between ATLA and EdgeCortix highlights the role of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving technological breakthroughs. The SAKURA-I chip exemplifies such progress and is expected to establish new standards in the industry.

EdgeCortix’s participation in the Singapore Airshow 2024 emphasizes the company’s position as a leader in semiconductor technology and its significant contributions to the evolution of AI processing. The SAKURA-I chip marks a step towards more energy-efficient, software-driven hardware solutions in the fields of defense and aerospace. Attendees are encouraged to witness this state-of-the-art technology at the ATLA booth, where Japan’s expertise in air and defense technology will be on full display.



