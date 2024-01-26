Intel and UMC join forces for 12-nanometer semiconductor process platform



Intel Corp. and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) have joined forces in a significant move that is poised to reshape the landscape of the semiconductor industry. They are working together to create a new 12-nanometer semiconductor process platform, a development that is eagerly anticipated by markets that rely heavily on advanced technology, such as mobile devices, communication infrastructure, and networking. This collaboration is a strategic blend of Intel’s manufacturing prowess and UMC’s specialized process knowledge, which is expected to offer customers more advanced options and bolster the supply chain across various regions.

At the heart of this partnership is the development of a 12-nanometer process platform that incorporates FinFET technology. This technology is known for delivering high performance and energy efficiency, which are critical factors in today’s fast-paced and power-conscious market. Intel is set to bring its manufacturing expertise and FinFET design knowledge to the table, while UMC will contribute its process development experience, including providing a Process Design Kit (PDK) and design support services. The goal of this joint venture is to create a process platform that will stand out in the competitive semiconductor market.

12-nanometer semiconductor

The production of this new technology is scheduled to commence in 2027 at Intel’s Ocotillo Technology Fabrication facility located in Arizona. This strategic location will allow the partnership to take advantage of the existing infrastructure, optimizing investment and resource utilization. The collaboration goes beyond just manufacturing; it also encompasses design enablement, focusing on electronic design automation and intellectual property solutions. This ensures that the 12 nm process will be capable of meeting the intricate demands of future semiconductor applications.

“Taiwan has been a critical part of the Asian and global semiconductor and broader technology ecosystem for decades, and Intel is committed to collaborating with innovative companies in Taiwan, such as UMC, to help better serve global customers,” said Stuart Pann, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Intel Foundry Services (IFS). “Intel’s strategic collaboration with UMC further demonstrates our commitment to delivering technology and manufacturing innovation across the global semiconductor supply chain and is another important step toward our goal of becoming the world’s second-largest foundry by 2030.”

Jason Wang, UMC co-president, said, “Our collaboration with Intel on a U.S.-manufactured 12 nm process with FinFET capabilities is a step forward in advancing our strategy of pursuing cost-efficient capacity expansion and technology node advancement in continuing our commitment to customers. This effort will enable our customers to smoothly migrate to this critical new node, and also benefit from the resiliency of an added Western footprint. We are excited for this strategic collaboration with Intel, which broadens our addressable market and significantly accelerates our development roadmap leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies.”

Intel’s involvement in this venture is a critical part of its larger goal to secure its position as the world’s second-largest foundry by the end of this decade. This ambition is supported by substantial investments in manufacturing facilities across the globe. UMC, with its over 40 years of experience as a foundry service provider and a robust presence in Asia, brings to the table its expertise in mature technology nodes and specialty processes. The partnership is a testament to both companies’ commitment to pushing forward their development strategies and expanding their influence in the market.

The alliance between Intel and UMC on the 12-nanometer semiconductor process platform is a strategic move that promises to deliver a potent, efficient, and flexible solution to meet the evolving needs of high-growth markets. With a well-defined production timeline and a comprehensive strategic plan, this collaboration is set to drive innovation and growth for both Intel, UMC, and their customers. The semiconductor industry is on the brink of a new era, and this partnership is at the forefront, ready to deliver the next wave of technological advancements.



