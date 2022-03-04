Intel 12th Gen Core Processors with vPro launched

Intel has today announced the launch of its new range of 12th Gen Core Processors with vPro rolling out the new CPUs across its mobile and desktop ranges. Designed for pre-built commercial desktops and commercial notebooks, the processes are equipped with a wealth of security and remote-management features suitable to a large corporate environments, says Intel.

The new processes will be used in the 9 W, 15 W, 28 W, and 45 W commercial notebook and 35 W, 65 W, and 125 W desktop markets. The vPro Enterprise for Windows-eligible processors in the 9 W category are the Core i7-1260U, and i7-1240U. In the 15 W category, you get the i7-1265U and i5-1245U. The 28 W category sees i7-1280P, i7-1270P, and i5-1250P. The 45 W category includes the i9-12900H, i7-12800H, and i5-12600H.

The 35 W desktop segment includes i9-12900T, i7-12700T, i5-12600T, and i5-12500T. The 65 W category includes the i9-12900, i7-12700, i5-12600, and i5-12500. Leading the pack are the i9-12900K, i7-12700K, and i5-12600K. Nearly all these parts, except the 125 W models, can be had under the vPro Essentials banner.

Intel vPro

“Security, Productivity, and Future-readiness form the three areas in which Intel innovated for 12th Gen Core processors with vPro. The company added new capabilities for Threat Detection Technology, which can detect ransomware and supply-chain attacks, and can work with various endpoint security software. Intel Hardware Shield technology prevents attacks from “below” the software (below ring-0, or at the firmware, microcode, or hardware levels). This is achieved through hardware-accelerated virtualization and encryption of the entire software environment. Hardware-based protections extend to vPro Enterprise for Chrome.”

“Virtualization features for 12th Gen vPro include VT-x and VT-d. The Trusted Execution Technology ensures a dynamic root of trust for software. The processors now feature interoperability between the processor and Windows OS on the low-level system software configuration. The company is also working to introduce VT-rp, which introduces hardware-accelerated encryption for virtualization.

The Intel Boot Guard and BIOS Guard technologies help secure Windows boot with cryptographically-verifiable boot procedures laid out under Microsoft’s Windows best security practices manual. Threat Detection and CET (control-flow enforcement) technologies significantly improve the heuristics of anti-virus software; and One Click remote-recovery or remote-erase.”

Source : Intel : TPU

