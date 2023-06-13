Capabilities of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors

If you are interested in learning more about the capabilities of the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Intel has been testing its new processors head-to-head with the most comparable competitors in the market. The results? Well, they were compelling, and according to Intel, they go far beyond mere industry benchmarks. If you’re keen to know who’s leading the industry in powering crucial workloads, you’ll be pleased to know that the 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors stand out.

Bridging the performance gap

Intel has been lauded for its significant strides in performance enhancement, accompanied by the introduction of industry-leading Intel accelerator engines. These developments, complemented by an improved performance per watt metric, have extended the horizons for applications in AI, data analytics, HPC, and other key workloads. Interestingly, it’s not only the tech world that’s taken notice; the 4th Gen Xeon processors have seen rapid global customer adoption, delivering superior performance for a wide array of business use cases.

Efficiency in mainstream compute

Let’s focus on the mainstream compute, where the mid-range core counts solutions are most commonly deployed. Here, per-core performance, power, and throughput are critical. Intel, understanding this, drew comparisons between its 32-core 4th Gen Xeon and the competition’s best mainstream 32-core part.

If you’re wondering how these processors stack up, the answer lies in the fact that while general-purpose benchmarks like SPEC CPU are indeed important, they don’t fully illustrate the performance story. The workloads that matter most to customers, such as database, networking, and storage, require a more nuanced approach. In these contexts, the 4th Gen Xeon processor triumphs, offering superior CPU performance, higher performance per watt, and a lower overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

Intel’s Xeon processors aren’t just built for mainstream workloads; they’re architected for AI too. Intel’s continuous investment in software enables and optimizes AI across all major frameworks, libraries, and model types. This is clearly reflected in its continued CPU leadership for AI workloads, empowered by Intel’s advanced hardware acceleration technology, Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX).

Contrary to popular belief, adding more cores isn’t always the answer to achieve optimal performance. Intel AMX allows the 4th Gen Xeon to scale at an exceptional rate, surpassing the limitations of core counts alone. This innovative Intel AI engine is built into each Xeon core, giving it a distinct advantage over the competition.

Source : Intel



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals