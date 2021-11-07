LaView waterproof LTE 4G GPS tracker range perfect for pets and more

LaView is an IP67 waterproof LTE 4G GPS tracker which come supplied with its own companion application for your phone or tablet together with a magnetic charger, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and the ability to provide tracking for up to 15 months on a single charge. Other features include geo-fencing, trajectory data, activity monitoring, device sharing and global live tracking.

4G GPS tracker

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $89 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet the LaView, the shepherd of the lost! A Universal GPS Bluetooth tracker that offers a smart tracking solution for kids, seniors, pets, and goods. Battery lasts up to 15 months per charge and 5 connectivity technologies under the hood, a manifestation of the Geofencing revolution. With a cutting-edge positioning system, the LaView enables real-time positioning with high precision, delivering an unparalleled all-weather barrier-free tracking solution. Other features include historical playback, geofence, and SOS alarm, it allows you to do less but achieve more!”

If the LaView campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the LaView 4G GPS tracker project view the promotional video below.

“The LaView is a universal GPS tracker created to fit your tracking needs wherever you are. Bringing in the multiple protocols with a dedicated Qualcomm chip, the LaView allows users to navigate those who matter the most or lost items through GPS, Bluetooth, Beidou, and WiFi positioning, as well as LBS. Ultra-lightweight and waterproof, its 600mAh battery offers 15 months of unprecedented lifespan per charge. With the LaView, you can conveniently keep a track of your pets, kids, or vehicles to get peace of mind anytime.”

“Thanks to the optimized power consumption of Bluetooth 5.2, the LaView can last up to 15 months on a single charge. To push our positioning solution to the next level, LaView allows you to switch between Bluetooth beacon and cellular data when your 4G network isn’t available; the device will automatically turn off CAT1 under the Bluetooth mode, realizing an ultra-low power consumption of 1.3mAh per day.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 4G GPS tracker, jump over to the official LaView crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals