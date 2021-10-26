Enkl Sound large, portable Bluetooth speaker pumps out 125 dB of audio

Enkl Sound has created a new large, portable rechargeable Bluetooth speaker providing up to 80 hours of playback from a single charge. The speaker is capable of 125 dB and features a companion application, allowing you to connect multiple users, multiple speakers and phones as required. The large Bluetooth speaker features a carrying handle and weighs approximately 10 kg and measures 559 mm tall by 451 mm in width.

Have a party anywhere with the 125 dB Bluetooth speaker

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $737 or £546 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The Enkl Speaker is a powerful Bluetooth that goes to 125 dB which is the level of a professional PA-system at a concert. The Enkl speaker combines Bluetooth-technology, battery-technology, app-technology, audio performance and design to make probably the world’s most user-friendly Bluetooth speaker for an active life on the go. Enkel means ‘simple’ in Danish and it reflects our ambitions of making sound simple to use, simple to share and simple to move. To make it even more simple, we have shortned enkel to Enkl.”

With the assumption that the Enkl Sound crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Enkl Sound Bluetooth speaker project play the promotional video below.

“With +80 hours battery playback time on a single charge, Enkl Sound is setting new standards for playtime. The Enkl Sound Energy Management System has a unique configuration that optimizes and adapts energy consumption with the actual volume and type of music played. The Enkl Speaker has only 1-hour fast charge and you are quickly up and running again. 1-hour charge and 80 playback time takes the battery performance to a new level. For a charge of only 10 mins you will be able to play for 8-10 hours. You can even charge your phone in the USB-C and let your phone rest in the handle during charging.”

“We love sound and we care about good quality sound. The Enkl speaker exceeds expectations for sound quality in a Bluetooth speaker. Our precision-engineered acoustics deliver clarity, depth and fullness that you would expect from wired Hi Fi speakers.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official Enkl Sound crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals