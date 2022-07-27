ESQ Retro Bluetooth speaker from $79

If you are searching for a retro-styled Bluetooth speaker then the ESQ Retro Bluetooth speaker combination radio is definitely worth checking out. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already lasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 400 backers with still 11 days remaining. The speaker is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 technology together with mechanical buttons to add to the aesthetic’s of the retro-styled two channel stereo.

Equipped with 30w speakers and a rechargeable 16,000mAh battery the ESQ Retro Bluetooth speaker features an authentic vintage design inspired by the music systems of the 1980s. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $79 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates).

“There’s little as heart-warming as some good-ol’ ‘80s nostalgia. The best music! But grooving to beats of a bygone era simply isn’t the same on a modern-day device. That’s why we created ESQ – an ‘80s retro speaker that delivers authentic ‘80s experiences every single time! The volume is 30% smaller than that of the 1980s, making it more convenient to carry. It is both a speaker and a radio. Its strength is the built-in 30W speaker, using dual-tone 4 speakers, the sound quality is thick and clear.”

Assuming that the ESQ-Retro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the ESQ-Retro Bluetooth speaker project view the promotional video below.

Retro Bluetooth speaker

“No one will believe you when you say ESQ is new. This baby looks like she’s travelled straight through time to your living room! Made from high-quality plastic and zinc alloy, thismini Bluetooth speaker and radioresembles an authentic speaker from the ‘80s and ‘90s – and we planned it to be this way. A heavy metal texture and thoughtful design gives ESQ a realistically “aged” look, while the analog radio search dials mimic the traditional line-pulling metal structure your parents tinkered with back in the day.”

“ESQ adopts an innovative cassette structure, which stores high-quality music sources in a TF card, and then cleverly places the TF card in a reduced version of the tape. With the real experience of tape switching, you can enjoy unlimited high-quality music effects.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official ESQ-Retro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

