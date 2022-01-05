2022 LG OLED TVs unveiled

LG has unveiled its 2022 LG OLED TVs and there are a number of different models in the range including a new 83-inch model and also a new 97-inch model.

The new LG OLED TVs come with an updated UXC and a range of new features and they come with webOS 22.

The leader of the global premium TV market for nine years and counting and a CES Innovation Award honoree for eight consecutive years, LG OLED TV has reshaped the premium TV segment to become the first choice for millions of consumers worldwide.1 OLED TVs employ self-lighting pixels that can be turned on and off individually to deliver perfect blacks, incredibly natural colors and infinite contrast. Backlight-free, OLED is thinner and lighter than every other display technology, allowing for the creation of unprecedented form factors such as bendable and rollable TVs.

Featuring LG’s advanced OLED panel, the new G2 series models are in a class of their own. The next level in OLED’s evolution, the OLED evo technology featured in both G2 and select C2 series delivers higher brightness for ultra-realistic images with amazing clarity and detail. Powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor,2 the company’s Brightness BoosterTM technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.3

