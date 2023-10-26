Clouservo 20TB local secure external storage with remote access

The digital world is ever-expanding, and with it, the need for efficient, secure, and accessible storage solutions. One such solution that has emerged in recent times is Clouservo, a local private external storage device that offers remote access. This innovative technology provides users with a smart, secure, and scalable storage solution that can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.

Clouservo is a powerful storage device that supports over 20,000GB of data. This means users can securely store a vast collection of documents, photos, videos, music, and more without worrying about running out of space. Furthermore, Clouservo’s scalability feature ensures that it can expand with the user, accommodating their evolving storage needs. This makes it a practical solution for both individual and business use. Early access pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art external storage from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

One of the key features of Clouservo is its remote access capability. This allows users to access their files from anywhere with an internet connection. Whether at home, in the office, or on the go, users’ data is just a click away. This feature, coupled with Clouservo’s real-time sharing capability, ensures that users can easily share their cherished memories with loved ones.

Secure external storage

Unlike other cloud storage devices, Clouservo boasts a tools-free setup. This means users can get their Clouservo up and running in just three steps, without the need for any additional tools. This user-friendly design extends to the device’s hardware as well. For instance, Clouservo features a magnetic lid design, which allows users to replace the drive disk with just their bare hands, eliminating the need for screws or aging screw joints.

Clouservo’s functionality is implemented on the Weline APP, eliminating the need for complicated configuration. This app presents users with global connectivity, with VPN automatically connected when users log in to Weline. This ensures that users can access their Clouservo external storage from anywhere in the world, providing a truly global storage solution.

Assuming that the Clouservo funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Clouservo private storage with remote access project study the promotional video below.

Remote access storage drive

Clouservo is a versatile and efficient local external storage solution that offers remote access. It combines vast storage capacity with easy accessibility, providing users with a practical and user-friendly storage solution. With its innovative design and functionality, Clouservo is truly a game-changer in the world of digital storage.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



